Don't Buy Shiba Inu Until This Happens

Key Points

Shiba Inu, down 93% from its all-time high, could benefit from a pivot into AI.

Shiba Inu's new "ShibClaw" initiative is focused on blockchain-based AI agents.

A move into AI may be Shiba Inu's best chance for a turnaround, but its ultimate success is highly doubtful.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Right now, there's not a lot to bark about for meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). It's down 20% in 2026, and is now trading at a staggering 93% discount to its all-time high from just five years ago. It's literally trading as close to zero as you can possibly get ($0.000006).

As a result, there's only one factor that could convince me to buy Shiba Inu right now: A hard pivot into artificial intelligence (AI). That's right -- Shiba Inu needs to build out a vast blockchain ecosystem of AI projects with true long-term value. That might sound like a fanciful proposition, but if a bird-themed sneaker company can pivot into AI, why can't a dog-themed meme coin?

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An AI-powered Shiba Inu?

The good news, if you're a Shiba Inu investor, is that there have already been some initial steps taken to pivot into AI. For example, Shiba Inu recently launched a new AI initiative called ShibClaw, designed to integrate AI agents and low-cost micro-transactions into its blockchain. That's big news because AI agents -- according to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang -- are about to change everything.

Moreover, Shiba Inu is moving into AI-powered gaming, with plans to launch a Shiba Inu-themed gaming application. In addition, Shiba Inu developers could embrace new AI-powered tools that will be used to create other interactive games featuring the SHIB token.

Will a pivot into AI work?

Admittedly, there's reason to be skeptical about a pivot into AI. Just about every company seems to be pivoting into AI these days. Even former Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining companies are making the move into AI. Everyone, it seems, is embracing AI as a potential driver of growth.

There's another reason to be skeptical about all this: Shiba Inu has made numerous attempts in the past to become a "utility coin" rather than a pure meme coin, but with limited success. Remember when everyone was talking about the metaverse? Shiba Inu used that as the inspiration to launch a dog-themed metaverse. But how did that turn out?

Other efforts to expand the usefulness of the Shiba Inu token have also fizzled. For example, Shiba Inu launched the much-ballyhooed Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain in 2023, as part of a broader strategic plan to grow its presence within decentralized finance (DeFi). But Shibarium doesn't even rank among the top 200 blockchains in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL), a key metric for measuring DeFi strength.

Can Shiba Inu ever turn it around?

As much as I'd like to give Shiba Inu the benefit of the doubt and throw it a bone, it's hard to do so right now. A pivot into AI seems like a final act of desperation, rather than a well-thought-out strategic move.

A world of dog-themed AI agents roaming the metaverse, carrying out micro-transactions on my behalf, is not how I imagined the future. But if Shiba Inu really is able to pivot into AI, it might be worth a closer look.

Should you buy stock in Shiba Inu right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.