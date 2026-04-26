Don't Buy GameStop Stock Until This Happens

Key Points

GameStop had roughly $9 billion in cash and equivalents as of the company's most recent update.

While the company's cash position gives it solid financial foundations, the stock's outlook heavily depends on how management uses the money.

GameStop is expected to make a big acquisition, but investing along those lines looks like a gamble.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop ›

GameStop (NYSE: GME) has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks in large part to its moment in the sun as a red-hot meme stock. While the company's share price has pulled back substantially from its lifetime high of nearly $87 per split-adjusted share reached in January 2021, the stock's explosive valuation gains paved the way for the company to undertake a dramatic financial repositioning.

In response to soaring gains for its share price driven by short squeezes and meme-stock momentum, GameStop moved to sell new shares in order to raise funds. While the stock sales had a dilutive impact for shareholders, they had a transformative impact on the retailer's balance sheet. The share offerings allowed the company to pay down its debt and build a massive cash position.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The company closed out its last fiscal year, which ended Jan. 31, with roughly $9 billion in cash and equivalents. Meanwhile, the company has a market capitalization of roughly $11.5 billion as of this writing on April 22. Despite the very strong cash position, investors may want to hold off on buying GameStop stock right now.

What's next for GameStop?

With a huge cash position relative to its market capitalization, GameStop is no longer the dangerously speculative stock that it was at the height of its meme-stock phase. CEO Ryan Cohen has a big cash balance to work with, and the company is broadly expected to make a major acquisition in a retail-related space. While GameStop's highly anticipated acquisition move has the potential to be accretive for shareholders, looking for big gains on a pending purchase could be more akin to gambling than investing.

As it currently stands, GameStop's core operations revolve around its namesake gaming retail business. Unfortunately, the performance outlook for this business isn't promising.

GameStop's revenue declined roughly 14% year over year in the fourth quarter of the company's last fiscal year, which ended Jan. 31. While earnings per share rose 63% year over year to come in at $0.49, the gains were driven by cost-cutting measures taken by the company and contributions from its investments.

With digital distribution continuing to eat into physical retail sales of games and mobile, PC, and combination handhelds such as Valve's Steam Deck seemingly continuing to eat into demand for traditional console and handheld platforms, GameStop's gaming retail business will likely continue to face long-term pressures. While the company's collectibles business has delivered periods of strong growth, performance has also been uneven -- and it's unlikely the category can offset headwinds facing the gaming retail segment.

With those dynamics in mind, the next major phase for GameStop is likely tied to which company or companies they choose to acquire. The company's massive cash pile needs to be put to good use, and a smart buyout could be the game changer GameStop investors are craving. Cohen has said in interviews that his company is looking at acquiring a consumer-goods company that is both significantly larger than GameStop and undervalued.

While the eventual announcement of an acquisition could create bullish momentum for GameStop, expectations are high -- and a poorly received buyout could also result in significant sell-offs for the stock. That's why I can't recommend GameStop stock until Cohen makes it clear what he wants to buy.

Should you buy stock in GameStop right now?

Before you buy stock in GameStop, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GameStop wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 26, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.