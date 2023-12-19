Don’t Buy Electronics on This Day of the Week

It’s no surprise that certain times of the year, such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, are better than others when it comes to shopping for affordable or heavily discounted electronics. But there are also specific days of the week when it might be better — or worse — to shop for these items, either due to reduced availability, fewer deals or increased foot traffic.

If you’re thinking about buying electronics or other technological gadgets, either for yourself or someone else, you might want to avoid these days of the week.

Don’t Buy Electronics on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays

The weekends are among the worst times to purchase electronics. Not only are you likely to see bigger crowds, which could mean a smaller selection, but prices might also increase — depending on where you’re shopping.

“The worst times to buy are often Fridays and the weekends. Prices sometimes increase right before weekends, because retailers expect higher demand when people have more free time to shop,” said Seth Diener, private wealth manager at Diener Money Management LLC. “Also, selection is often more picked over after the busy weekend rush, so you may not get exactly what you want.”

Diana Howard, the financial analyst at CouponBirds, added, “Saturdays are the worst time to buy electronics, because most people are shopping on this day. So, you [had] better go shopping on other days to avoid crowds.”

Reconsider Shopping for Electronics on Mondays

While some retailers, like Target, put out their latest promotions or deals for the week on Mondays, your options may be limited.

Danielle K. Roberts, co-founder and member of the finance council at Boomer Benefits, suggested avoiding both Mondays and Fridays.

“Retailers tend to reserve major sales for high-traffic days when large volumes make up for thinner margins,” said Roberts. “Exceptions exist, but you generally won’t find deep discounts bookending the work week.”

Buy Electronics During the Middle of the Week

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays tend to be the best days to shop for electronics, especially if you’re visiting brick-and-mortar stores.

“The best times of the week to buy electronics are typically mid-week — usually Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday,” said Diener. “Prices tend to drop around these days as retailers try to boost lagging sales after slower weekends and before big weekend purchases again. Also, there tend to be more sales and promos to entice customers.”

Roberts suggested Wednesday as the best day to shop for deals. “Retailers realize many consumers get paid mid-week, making them primed for large purchases. By offering sales, they incentivize spending that paycheck right away rather than waiting until Friday or the weekend,” she said. “It’s a tactical capture of newly deposited funds.”

Strategies and Tips When Shopping for Electronics

Regardless of when you decide to shop, there are several ways to optimize your trip. Here are some of the big ones:

Check Out Resale Platforms or Marketplaces

Sites like eBay and Facebook often have great deals on used or refurbished electronics.

“By shopping for pre-owned electronics, you can save quite a bit and still get the full functionality you were looking for, making this a great option to save some money,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

Take Advantage of Student Discounts

“If you are [a] student, take advantage of the student discounts,” suggested Howard. “Merchants typically offer students discounts ranging from 10% to 15%. Students can save up to $250 when buying related electronics, like [the] MacBook Air 13.3 at Best Buy.”

Shop During Off-Peak Hours

Many retailers are less busy in the early morning hours or near closing time.

“If you’re shopping in person, then going at quieter times, such as in the morning and earlier in the week, means you are more likely to get a salesperson’s full attention,” said Simon Hughes, founder of Design & Build Co. “It gives you more time to ask questions and try out a product, and it might mean they are more likely to give you a good deal to score an early sale.”

Set Up Price Drop Alerts

By setting up notifications on your phone or smart device, you can see when an electronic goes on sale. This can help you get the best deal.

Use Coupons and Discounts

“Use coupons, promo codes and cash-back apps for any additional savings on top of sales prices,” said Diener. “Sites like Rakuten and Honey can help find extra discount opportunities when shopping online.”

Go With Last Generation Devices

Unless you absolutely must have the latest model, you can generally save money by purchasing last year’s device.

“The newest gadgets will come with the highest price tag, and going with an older model could save you 10% to 30%,” said Andrea Woroch, consumer and money-saving expert. “In many cases, the difference between the models may only be in the design rather than function, so why pay more.”

Buy Cheaper Accessories

You can save money on HDMI cables, simple computer mice and other accessories by shopping at Walmart, Target, eBay or Amazon. Price compare whenever you shop to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Check for Bundle Deals and Price Match

“Always check bundle deals for extra accessories or gift cards that increase value,” suggested Roberts. “Price match policies are also useful; local retailers want to beat mass merchandisers, and many will oblige if you ask.”

