Don’t Buy a Motorcycle Before Asking These 12 Questions

Motorcycles can be an economical and exhilarating mode of transportation, but purchasing one requires careful consideration to ensure a safe and satisfying experience. Before you make the leap into motorcycle ownership, it’s important to ask the seller — and yourself — some crucial questions.



This comprehensive guide is broken up into two sections exploring the 12 questions you should ask yourself and the seller before buying a motorcycle, covering aspects from safety to maintenance and everything in between.

Ask Yourself These 3 Questions Before Buying a Motorcycle

Before you start the search for the perfect motorbike, it’s important to examine your riding preferences, budget and capabilities. Here are some good questions to get started with.

What’s Your Riding Experience?

Before diving into the motorcycle market, evaluate your riding experience. Are you a seasoned rider, or is this your first venture into the world of two-wheeled machines? Your level of experience will influence the type of motorcycle that suits you best.

It’s crucial for beginners to prioritize safety and take a motorcycle safety course or riding academy to acquire essential skills. Many courses can be completed over a weekend and even offer a loaner bike to get started. Additionally, trying out different styles of motorcycles through test rides can help beginners determine which type suits their comfort and riding preferences.

What Type of Ride Are You Looking For?

Ask yourself whether you’re planning on using a motorcycle as a daily commuter, fun cruising on summer weekends or an adrenaline experience. Some of the most popular styles are:

Standard Bikes: Also known as naked bikes, standard bikes offer a versatile and straightforward design. They are suitable for riders seeking a do-it-all motorcycle with a neutral riding position and a balanced mix of features. The Yamaha MT-07 and Honda CB300R ABS are both popular examples.

Also known as naked bikes, standard bikes offer a versatile and straightforward design. They are suitable for riders seeking a do-it-all motorcycle with a neutral riding position and a balanced mix of features. The Yamaha MT-07 and Honda CB300R ABS are both popular examples. Adventure Bikes: One of the most versatile adventure bikes combines on-road and off-road capabilities, featuring robust suspension systems. These motorcycles are suitable for riders who enjoy both off-road exploration and highway cruising. The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and R are among the best.

One of the most versatile adventure bikes combines on-road and off-road capabilities, featuring robust suspension systems. These motorcycles are suitable for riders who enjoy both off-road exploration and highway cruising. The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and R are among the best. Dual-Sport Bikes: Similar in versatility to the adventure bike, dual-sport bikes are capable of handling both on-road and off-road terrain. The biggest difference between dual-sport and adventure is comfort; dual-sport bikes tend to be less frills and more motocross-like, while adventure bikes are designed for longer, more comfortable cruising. For excellent dual-sport examples, check out the Suzuki DR-Z400S and Yamaha XT250.

Similar in versatility to the adventure bike, dual-sport bikes are capable of handling both on-road and off-road terrain. The biggest difference between dual-sport and adventure is comfort; dual-sport bikes tend to be less frills and more motocross-like, while adventure bikes are designed for longer, more comfortable cruising. For excellent dual-sport examples, check out the Suzuki DR-Z400S and Yamaha XT250. Cruisers: Known for their laid-back riding position, cruisers are comfortable for long journeys. With a low seat height and torque-rich engines, cruisers are suitable for riders who prioritize relaxed riding over high-speed performance. Harley Davidson and Indian are well known for their collections of cruisers.

Known for their laid-back riding position, cruisers are comfortable for long journeys. With a low seat height and torque-rich engines, cruisers are suitable for riders who prioritize relaxed riding over high-speed performance. Harley Davidson and Indian are well known for their collections of cruisers. Sport Bikes: Designed for speed and agility, they’re ideal for those who enjoy dynamic riding experiences and track-style looks. Sport bikes come in various styles, including sport touring and racer-style Supersport models. With a forward-leaning riding position, sport bikes are well-suited for quick maneuvers, faster speeds and track riding. Ducati offers some impressive (but pricier styles). Suzuki is another manufacturer worth checking out while the Yamaha Ninja is an excellent example.

Designed for speed and agility, they’re ideal for those who enjoy dynamic riding experiences and track-style looks. Sport bikes come in various styles, including sport touring and racer-style Supersport models. With a forward-leaning riding position, sport bikes are well-suited for quick maneuvers, faster speeds and track riding. Ducati offers some impressive (but pricier styles). Suzuki is another manufacturer worth checking out while the Yamaha Ninja is an excellent example. Touring Bikes: They’re built for long-distance travel and offer comfort features such as spacious seating, wind protection and ample storage. They are best for riders who prioritize extended journeys and the ability to carry luggage. BMW offers several top-of-the-line touring bikes worth test riding while brands such as Harley Davidson and Honda hold their own.

What’s Your Budget?

As you may have already figured out, there are a plethora of motorcycles for every riding style and preference. The same goes for different budgets — with manufacturers such as Ducati, BMW and KTM being more expensive and Honda and Yamaha offering affordable versions. However, even cheaper motorcycle brands offer pricey, limited-edition bikes, so it’s important to decide on how much you’re willing to pay.

In many cases, a used motorcycle may save you money — as long as it’s been well-maintained or comes with a warranty. When setting a budget, consider not only the upfront cost of purchasing a bike but also the ongoing expenses such as financing charges, insurance, maintenance and safety gear. For example, some bikes with more horsepower, a higher value or higher theft rates could dramatically increase the cost of insurance. Racer-style bikes or European imports may have higher maintenance costs.

Doing your research ahead of time and knowing your financial boundaries ensures a more focused search for the right bike.

Ask The Seller These 9 Questions Before Buying a Motorcycle

After you’ve explored your personal set of responsibilities and considerations and have been shopping for your ideal bike, it’s time to narrow down your candidates and ask sellers the right questions to ensure you’re making an informed purchase.

Can You Describe the Motorcycle’s Current Condition?

Ask the seller to provide a detailed description of the motorcycle’s current condition. This includes the state of the engine, brakes, tires and any cosmetic imperfections. If possible, request recent photographs or videos that showcase the bike from different angles. A transparent depiction ensures you’re fully aware of the motorcycle’s physical state.

What’s the Motorcycle’s History?

Begin by asking the seller about the motorcycle’s history. Inquire about the number of previous owners, any accidents or major repairs, what type of maintenance was performed (and by who) and whether the bike has a clean title. A comprehensive understanding of the motorcycle’s past is vital in assessing its overall condition and potential issues.

Can The Seller Provide Maintenance Records?

While asking questions about a bike’s history is a good start, verifying the information is vital. Maintenance records offer valuable insights into the bike’s care and performance. Ask the seller for documentation of regular maintenance, including oil changes, brake inspections and any other significant repairs.

A well-documented history, including a maintenance log and receipts, indicates a responsible owner and a motorcycle that’s likely been well-maintained.

What’s the Mileage?

The mileage on a motorcycle can provide a glimpse into its overall wear and tear. Ask the seller for the current mileage and compare it to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Higher mileage doesn’t necessarily mean a bad deal, but it’s crucial to consider how well the motorcycle has been maintained throughout its usage.

You can also avoid odometer fraud by verifying whether the mileage matches. Check the title history or inspection records, which typically include the number of miles upon annual renewal.

Has the Motorcycle Been Modified?

Many motorcycle owners customize their bikes to suit their preferences. While modifications can enhance performance and aesthetics, they may also pose challenges or add to your insurance coverage expense, especially if they’re not done professionally. Inquire about any modifications made to the motorcycle, such as aftermarket exhaust systems, suspension upgrades or changes to the bike’s appearance.

What’s the Reason for Selling?

Understanding why the seller is parting ways with the motorcycle can provide valuable context. It could be a simple upgrade, a change in lifestyle or a response to ongoing issues with the bike. Sellers who transparently communicate their reasons for selling contribute to a more trustworthy transaction.

Is the Motorcycle Currently Registered?

Check the registration status of the motorcycle. Ensure it’s currently registered, and inquire about any outstanding tickets or fees. A registered motorcycle with a clean record is less likely to have legal complications, providing peace of mind for you, the buyer.

Can I Take the Motorcycle for a Test Ride?

A test ride is a crucial step in evaluating the motorcycle’s performance and handling. Ask the seller if you can take the bike for a spin, ensuring you’re comfortable with its responsiveness, brakes and overall feel. During the test ride, pay attention to any unusual sounds or vibrations.

Are There Any Known Issues or Defects?

Encourage the seller to be transparent about any known issues or defects. This includes minor quirks and major concerns. Knowing about potential issues upfront allows you to assess whether you’re willing to address them or if they impact your decision to purchase the motorcycle.

It may be worth your time and the small investment to pay a mechanic of your choice to do an inspection of the bike before you purchase it. Having a trusted mechanic do an expert review could help you uncover any hidden issues or prepare you for what defects or upcoming repairs may be due should you purchase the bike. In most cases, transparent sellers shouldn’t mind a quick inspection of their bike before you buy it. And if they do object, it should serve as a red flag — proceed with caution.

Takeaway

Buying a motorcycle is an exciting venture, but it requires due diligence. You may be trying to decide if a motorbike or a car is the right choice. Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned rider or a newcomer to the world of motorcycles, this guide is your roadmap to a fulfilling and safe two-wheeled journey.

Asking yourself and the buyer these 12 key questions ensures that you’re well-informed about how much enjoyment you’ll get from your thrilling purchase, as well as crucial information about the motorcycle’s background, condition and the seller’s motivations. Approach the buying process with a discerning eye, and by engaging the seller in a thorough conversation, you’ll increase your chances of making a satisfying and informed purchase.

