Don't Be Fooled by Chewy's Most-Cited Statistic

Key Points

Chewy puts its Autoship subscription front and center, reporting that 84% of sales are from Autoship customers.

The definition of an Autoship customer, buried in SEC filings and footnotes, renders that metric largely useless.

It's unknown how much of Chewy's revenue is genuinely recurring.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy ›

Online pet retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) generated $3.1 billion in revenue during its latest quarter. The company makes a big deal about its Autoship subscription program, which allows customers to schedule recurring deliveries in exchange for a small discount. Nearly 84% of revenue now comes from what Chewy calls Autoship customer sales.

At first glance, you might think that "Autoship customer sales" represents sales made through the Autoship program. If that were the case, it would certainly be impressive and indicate that most of Chewy's revenue is recurring and predictable. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Instead, Chewy has carefully crafted a murky metric meant to dazzle investors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

It's not what you think it is

The definition of Chewy's "Autoship customer sales" doesn't live in the company's earnings releases. Instead, investors must venture into SEC filings or the tiny footnotes in Chewy's investor presentations.

An Autoship customer, by Chewy's definition, is any customer who has had an order shipped through the Autoship subscription program during the preceding 364-day period. Autoship customer sales, then, "...consist of sales and shipping revenues from all Autoship subscription program purchases and purchases outside of the Autoship subscription program by Autoship customers."

If a customer places an Autoship order and immediately cancels after the first shipment, all that customer's standard orders over the next year are included in the Autoship customer sales metric. If a customer uses Autoship for dog food while also placing one-off orders throughout the year, all those sales are considered Autoship customer sales.

This metric does not measure the percentage of Chewy's revenue that should be considered recurring. I'm not sure what it really measures. You could argue that Autoship customers are the most engaged, so this metric is a proxy for sales to the most engaged customers. But even that seems like a stretch, since some customers likely try Autoship for the initial discount and then stop.

It would be far more useful for Chewy to report the actual sales through the Autoship program, or even the percentage of customers that are Autoship customers. It appears to disclose neither of those figures. Instead, investors are left with a metric that ultimately tells them very little about Chewy's subscription business

Is there still a bull case for Chewy stock?

The fact that Chewy's Autoship customer sales metric doesn't represent actual Autoship sales certainly undercuts the bullish thesis for the stock. There are other things to like about Chewy, though. The number of active customers has been rising, reaching 21.2 million in the latest quarter, and those customers have been spending more. The company's push into veterinary care could also one day become a significant growth driver.

Chewy's valuation has become more attractive as well. The stock has been hammered since mid-2025, dropping more than 40% from its 52-week high. It's also down nearly 80% from its all-time high, reached during the early days of the pandemic. Based on the average analyst estimate for 2026 adjusted earnings per share, the stock trades for roughly 20 times earnings.

While Chewy stock is cheaper than it was last year, the retailer's sluggish growth and weak profitability make it a tough sell. Revenue rose by just 8.3% in the third quarter of 2025, and the core business remains a low-margin affair. GAAP operating margin was a scant 2.1%, an improvement from the prior-year period, but still not particularly impressive relative to its e-commerce peers. Free cash flow looks better, but only because a hefty dose of stock-based compensation is added back in.

At the right price, Chewy could be a decent investment, although the use of the tricky "Autoship customer sales" metric should give investors pause. Chewy is trying to portray itself as a recurring revenue powerhouse, but it's not clear how much of Chewy's revenue is genuinely recurring. Perhaps someday management will provide a clear answer.

Should you buy stock in Chewy right now?

Before you buy stock in Chewy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chewy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.