Don’t Apply for Social Security on This Day of the Week

Timing can make a big difference when applying for Social Security benefits.

While the application process is available year-round, certain days and times may lead to longer wait times, delayed processing and added frustration, especially if individuals need to speak with a representative.

Here’s what experts say about the worst day to apply, the best times to reach out and how to prepare.

Worst: Monday Morning

Mondays are often the busiest day of the week for the Social Security Administration (SSA). After the weekend, phone lines and field offices face a surge in inquiries, resulting in longer wait times and slower application processing.

“Monday is the worst day to apply,” said Seann Malloy, founder and managing partner at Malloy Law Offices. “Call volumes on Mondays can be up to 30% higher than in the middle of the week, straining the agency’s staff and slowing processing.”

Colin Ruggiero, co-founder of DisabilityGuidance.org, which helps people with disabilities navigate government benefits, tracks SSA activity closely. According to Ruggiero, the agency handles over 500,000 phone calls each month.

“If you plan to contact the SSA on a Monday or Friday between 6 and 7 p.m., that’s the worst time to call,” Ruggiero said. “Many people wait until the end of the day to reach out, often due to other priorities, but this overwhelms representatives just as the day is winding down.”

Better: Midweek Mornings

Midweek, especially Tuesday through Thursday, is often the best time to apply for Social Security benefits. These days, there tends to be lighter traffic, meaning shorter wait times and quicker access to help if you need assistance with your application.

“The biggest issue is volume,” said Jake Falcon, CEO at Falcon Wealth Advisors. “Whether you’re calling, visiting an office or applying online, you’re competing with a surge of other applicants. That can lead to system slowdowns, longer hold times and even errors if you’re rushing through the process.”

Falcon added, “I’ve had clients get frustrated and abandon the process altogether, only to come back later and realize they missed something important.”

That’s why Falcon said he recommended that clients apply during midweek, specifically Tuesday through Thursday, in the mornings.

“SSA offices and systems are less overwhelmed, and staff are more available to help,” Falcon said. “If you’re applying online, aim for early in the day when traffic is lighter and you’re less likely to hit a bottleneck.”

Best: Friday Morning

Ruggiero said one of the main challenges applicants face is being on hold when calling the SSA. He said the average hold time could be as long as 2 hours and 15 minutes.

“Earlier in the day gives you the highest likelihood of waiting for a shorter period of time,” Ruggiero said. “It appears that 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday is the least busy with the shortest wait times to get through to a representative, ranging from 21 minutes to 1 hour of wait time. So, if you are going to apply by phone, you should try to do it as early as possible in the day.”

Speed Up the Process

Applicants can speed up the process by applying online through the SSA’s official website, which typically avoids the long wait times associated with phone or in-person visits.

Having all required documents ready in advance, such as a birth certificate, Social Security number and income history also helps reduce delays and ensures a smoother application.

Malloy advised Social Security applicants to double and triple check forms and use the SSA’s checklist to “avoid the notorious delays” reported by AARP.

