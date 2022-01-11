Markets
Donnelly Energy Gets PSE&G Contract For Direct Install Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Donnelly Energy said it has been awarded a contract for the Direct Install Program offered by Public Service Electric and Gas, valid through 2023. Donnelly Energy will be the authorized contractor responsible for marketing and implementing the program in Passaic, Morris, Middlesex and Hunterdon Counties.

PSE&G's Direct Install Program helps local and state government, non-profits, and businesses within Urban Enterprise Zones become energy efficient via discounted lighting retrofits and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration upgrades. PSE&G will pay for 100% of the upfront costs.

