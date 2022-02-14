Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) closed at $36.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial communications and data services provider had lost 10.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Donnelley Financial Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, Donnelley Financial Solutions is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $226 million, up 7.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Donnelley Financial Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.01.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

