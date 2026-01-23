Dong Suh FY Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Dong Suh (026960.KS) reported that its fiscal year net income was 146.5 billion Korean won compared to 159.1 billion won, down 7.9% from prior year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 162.0 billion won compared to 177.0 billion won, down 8.4%. Operating income was 45.3 billion won compared to 44.5 billion won, up 1.9%.

Fiscal year sales were 532.9 billion won compared to 488.9 billion won, an increase of 9.0% from prior year.

