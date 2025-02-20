Donegal Group Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Donegal Group Inc. reported improved financial results for 2024, with increased net premiums and net income.

Donegal Group Inc. announced positive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. In the fourth quarter, net premiums earned increased by 4.6% to $236.6 million, and the combined ratio improved significantly to 92.9% from 106.8% in the previous year. The company reported a net income of $24 million, compared to a loss of $2 million in Q4 2023. For the full year, net premiums earned rose 6.2% to $936.7 million, with net income reaching $50.9 million compared to $4.4 million in 2023. The book value per share increased to $15.36 from $14.39. CEO Kevin G. Burke highlighted the company's strategy to enhance profitability and pursue growth in commercial and personal lines. The results reflect successful initiatives in underwriting and expense management, alongside a commitment to improving operational efficiency through technology and analytics.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $24.0 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $2.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.

The company's combined ratio improved to 92.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 106.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating better underwriting profitability.

Net premiums earned increased by 4.6% in the fourth quarter and 6.2% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, highlighting growth in revenue from insurance operations.

Book value per share rose to $15.36 at the end of 2024, up from $14.39 at the end of 2023, reflecting an increase in the company's equity value for shareholders.

Despite a reported net income increase, the company's net investment gains saw a significant decline of 88.6% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, indicating potential issues in investment performance.

Net premiums written decreased by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, raising concerns about the company's ability to maintain premium growth amidst planned attrition in certain lines of business.

The net development of reserves for prior-year claims was noted as unfavorable in personal and commercial automobile lines during the fourth quarter, which may imply ongoing challenges in claims management.

$DGICA Insider Trading Activity

$DGICA insiders have traded $DGICA stock on the open market 92 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 56 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGICA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUTUAL INSURANCE CO DONEGAL has made 55 purchases buying 940,727 shares for an estimated $15,079,366 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN GERARD BURKE (President & Chief Exec Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,480

JEFFREY DEAN MILLER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,417,120

DANIEL J WAGNER (Sr. VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,209,240 .

. SANJAY PANDEY (Sr. VP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,204,889 .

. VINCENT ANTHONY VIOZZI (Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,700 shares for an estimated $1,131,482 .

. CHRISTINA MARIE HOFFMAN (Sr. VP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $890,650 .

. WILLIAM ALBERT FOLMAR (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $714,960 .

. KRISTI SPENCER ALTSHULER (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,761 shares for an estimated $405,080 .

. DAVID WAYNE SPONIC (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $344,592 .

. WILLIAM DANIEL DELAMATER (EVP & Chief Oper Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $320,789 .

. DENNIS JOSEPH BIXENMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,670 .

. SEWELL TREZEVANT JR MOORE sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $202,310

JON MARSHALL MAHAN sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $201,866

DAVID BENJAMIN BAWEL (SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $139,464

NOLAND RONE JR DEAS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,433 shares for an estimated $128,661 .

. BARRY C HUBER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $112,169 .

. JACK LEE HESS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $77,975

$DGICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $DGICA stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARIETTA, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Significant items for fourth quarter of 2024 (all comparisons to fourth quarter of 2023):









Net premiums earned increased 4.6% to $236.6 million



Net premiums earned increased 4.6% to $236.6 million



Combined ratio of 92.9%, compared to 106.8%



Combined ratio of 92.9%, compared to 106.8%



Net income of $24.0 million, or 70 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or 6 cents per Class A share



Net income of $24.0 million, or 70 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or 6 cents per Class A share



Net investment gains (after tax) of $0.2 million, or 1 cent per diluted Class A share, compared to $1.8 million, or 5 cents per Class A share, are included in net income (loss)









Significant items for full year of 2024 (all comparisons to full year of 2023):









Net premiums earned increased 6.2% to $936.7 million



Net premiums earned increased 6.2% to $936.7 million



Combined ratio of 98.6%, compared to 104.4%



Combined ratio of 98.6%, compared to 104.4%



Net income of $50.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted Class A share, compared to $4.4 million, or 14 cents per diluted Class A share



Net income of $50.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted Class A share, compared to $4.4 million, or 14 cents per diluted Class A share



Net investment gains (after tax) of $3.9 million, or 12 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to $2.5 million, or 8 cents per diluted Class A share, are included in net income



Net investment gains (after tax) of $3.9 million, or 12 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to $2.5 million, or 8 cents per diluted Class A share, are included in net income



Book value per share of $15.36 at December 31, 2024, compared to $14.39 at year-end 2023













Financial Summary

















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















% Change





















2024

















2023

















% Change



















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)















































































Income Statement Data























































Net premiums earned





$





236,635









$





226,185









4.6





%









$





936,651









$





882,071









6.2





%









Investment income, net





12,050









10,710









12.5













44,918









40,853









10.0













Net investment gains





256









2,243









-88.6













4,981









3,173









57.0













Total revenues





249,954









239,468









4.4













989,605









927,338









6.7













Net income (loss)





24,003









(1,970)









NM



2















50,862









4,426









NM













Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



1







23,801









(3,742)









NM













46,927









1,919









NM













Annualized return on average equity





18.1%









-1.7%









19.8 pts













9.9%









0.9%









9.0 pts











































































Per Share Data



























































Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted)





$





0.70









$





(0.06)









NM













$





1.53









$





0.14









NM













Net income (loss) – Class B





0.64









(0.06)









NM













1.38









0.11









NM













Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A (diluted)





0.69









(0.11)









NM













1.41









0.06









NM













Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B





0.63









(0.11)









NM













1.27









0.04









NM













Book value





15.36









14.39









6.7





%









15.36









14.39









6.7





%







































































¹





The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).









²





Not meaningful.









Management Commentary







Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., stated, “We concluded 2024 with strong performance in the fourth quarter that we believe reflected our unrelenting focus in recent years on execution, whether on strategic initiatives to broaden our market capabilities or on profit-improvement measures to enhance our operating performance. As we move into 2025, we are striving to further enhance our performance while also pursuing intentional, strategic premium growth.





“For the fourth quarter of 2024, our loss ratio improved substantially compared to the prior-year quarter, as premium rate increases contributed to higher net premiums earned and numerous underwriting initiatives we implemented in recent years resulted in lower claim activity. Our weather-related loss ratio compared favorably to both the prior-year quarter and our previous five-year average for the fourth quarter of the year. Net development of reserves for claims incurred in prior years had virtually no effect on the loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 or 2023.





“We effectively mitigated the higher costs associated with our major systems modernization project and higher underwriting-based incentive costs by implementing targeted expense-reduction strategies across our operations. We remain committed to refining the efficiency of our insurance operations, leveraging our substantial investments in technology, data and analytics, to maintain a sustainable expense ratio.”





Mr. Burke concluded, “As the insurance industry landscape continues to evolve, our dedicated team will maintain focus on the effective execution of the strategies we believe will lead to successful achievement of our long-term objectives. We will continue to implement premium rate increases as needed to maintain rate adequacy and achieve targeted risk-adjusted returns. We are also actively pursuing new business opportunities across our regional footprint, concentrating primarily on high quality new commercial middle market and small business accounts, while also seeking strategic new business growth within our personal lines segment. We have refined our state-specific strategies and action plans to meet current market challenges and opportunities. We believe that the successful execution of those actions will allow us to further enhance underwriting performance, drive sustainable measured growth and strengthen our competitive position with our independent agents, ultimately increasing the value of our stockholders’ investment in Donegal Group Inc.”







Insurance Operations









Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















% Change





















2024

















2023

















% Change



















(dollars in thousands)















































































Net Premiums Earned



























































Commercial lines





$





136,701









$





133,602









2.3





%









$





539,683









$





533,029









1.2





%









Personal lines





99,934









92,583









7.9













396,968









349,042









13.7













Total net premiums earned





$





236,635









$





226,185









4.6





%









$





936,651









$





882,071









6.2





%







































































Net Premiums Written























































Commercial lines:

























































Automobile





$





42,922









$





39,888









7.6





%









$





184,989









$





174,741









5.9





%









Workers' compensation





20,934









22,283









-6.1













103,533









107,598









-3.8













Commercial multi-peril





50,431









48,010









5.0













213,959









195,632









9.4













Other





9,790









10,544









-7.2













45,439









50,458









-9.9













Total commercial lines





124,077









120,725









2.8













547,920









528,429









3.7













Personal lines:

























































Automobile





54,078









54,609









-1.0













243,036









215,957









12.5













Homeowners





30,958









34,653









-10.7













140,613









139,688









0.7













Other





2,329









2,706









-13.9













10,712









11,623









-7.8













Total personal lines





87,365









91,968









-5.0













394,361









367,268









7.4













Total net premiums written





$





211,442









$





212,693









-0.6%













$





942,281









$





895,697









5.2





%













































































Net Premiums Written









The 0.6% decrease in net premiums written¹ for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, as shown in the table above, represents the combination of 2.8% growth in commercial lines net premiums written and a 5.0% decrease in personal lines net premiums written. The $1.3 million decrease in net premiums written for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 included:









Commercial Lines:



$3.3 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in classes of business we have targeted for profit improvement.



Commercial Lines: $3.3 million increase that we attribute primarily to solid premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in classes of business we have targeted for profit improvement.





Personal Lines:



$4.6 million decrease that we attribute primarily to planned attrition due to non-renewal actions and lower new business writings, offset partially by a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and solid policy retention.







The $46.6 million increase in net premiums written for the full year of 2024 compared to the full year of 2023 included:









Commercial Lines:



$19.5 million increase that we attribute primarily to strong premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in states we exited or classes of business we have targeted for profit improvement.



Commercial Lines: $19.5 million increase that we attribute primarily to strong premium retention and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in states we exited or classes of business we have targeted for profit improvement.





Personal Lines:



$27.1 million increase that we attribute primarily to a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and solid policy retention, offset partially by planned attrition due to non-renewal actions and lower new business writings.











Underwriting Performance









We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios¹ for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:















Three Months Ended





















Year Ended





















December 31,





















December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





































































GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines)











































Loss ratio - core losses





52.3





%









61.8





%









54.0





%









57.5





%









Loss ratio - weather-related losses





3.3













5.9













7.2













8.3













Loss ratio - large fire losses





4.0













4.8













4.9













5.2













Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development





-0.2













-0.4













-1.6













-1.9













Loss ratio





59.8













72.1













64.5













69.1













Expense ratio





32.8













34.1













33.7













34.7













Dividend ratio





0.3













0.6













0.4













0.6













Combined ratio





92.9





%









106.8





%









98.6





%









104.4





%































































Statutory Combined Ratios















































Commercial lines:

















































Automobile





115.7





%









104.8





%









102.6





%









97.3





%









Workers' compensation





105.6













107.9













104.4













96.6













Commercial multi-peril





79.4













107.8













95.0













112.3













Other





84.7













95.0













80.0













85.5













Total commercial lines





97.3













105.8













98.2













101.6













Personal lines:

















































Automobile





96.5













119.7













97.4













109.7













Homeowners





76.2













101.3













99.6













108.6













Other





106.3













59.2













99.5













75.8













Total personal lines





89.5













111.1













98.3













108.2













Total lines





94.0





%









107.8





%









98.3





%









104.2





%





































































Loss Ratio – Fourth Quarter









For the fourth quarter of 2024, the loss ratio decreased to 59.8%, compared to 72.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The core loss ratio, which excludes weather-related losses, large fire losses and net development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years, was 52.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which improved significantly compared to 61.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio of 55.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024 improved from 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily as the result of ongoing premium rate increases in all lines except workers’ compensation and reduced exposures in underperforming states and classes of business. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 48.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased significantly from 65.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023, due largely to the favorable impact of premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment.





Weather-related losses of $7.7 million, or 3.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased from $13.4 million, or 5.9 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Our insurance subsidiaries did not incur significant losses from any single weather event during the fourth quarters of 2024 or 2023. The impact of weather-related loss activity to the loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was lower than our previous five-year average of 5.2 percentage points for fourth quarter weather-related losses.





Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, were $9.5 million, or 4.0 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.8 million, or 4.8 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The modest decrease primarily reflected lower average severity in homeowner fire losses.





Net development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years had virtually no impact to the loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 or 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, our insurance subsidiaries experienced unfavorable development primarily in personal automobile and commercial automobile losses that was offset by favorable development in commercial multi-peril losses and other lines of business. For the fourth quarter of 2023, our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development in personal automobile, workers’ compensation, homeowners and commercial automobile losses, offset partially by unfavorable development in commercial multi-peril and other commercial losses.









Loss Ratio – Full Year









For the full year of 2024, the loss ratio decreased to 64.5%, compared to 69.1% for the full year of 2023. The 2024 core loss ratio decreased by 3.5 percentage points to 54.0% from 57.5% for 2023. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio of 54.4% for 2024 improved from 56.5% for 2023, primarily as the result of ongoing premium rate increases in all lines except workers’ compensation and reduced exposures in underperforming states and classes of business. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 53.5% for 2024 decreased from 59.1% in 2023, due largely to the favorable impact of premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment.





Weather-related losses for the full year of 2024 were $67.7 million, or 7.2 percentage points of the loss ratio, compared to $72.9 million, or 8.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the full year of 2023. The loss ratio impact of weather-related losses for the full year of 2024 was in line with the previous five-year average of 7.0 percentage points of the loss ratio.





Large fire losses were $45.8 million, or 4.9 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the full year of 2024, relatively in line with $45.4 million, or 5.2 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the full year of 2023.





Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $15.0 million reduced the loss ratio for the full year of 2024 by 1.6 percentage points. For the full year of 2024, our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development in losses primarily in the commercial multi-peril, personal automobile and homeowners lines of business, offset partially by unfavorable development in the workers’ compensation and commercial automobile lines of business. Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $16.7 million reduced the loss ratio for the full year of 2023 by 1.9 percentage points. For the full year of 2023, our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development in losses primarily in the commercial automobile, personal automobile, workers’ compensation and homeowners lines of business.









Expense Ratio









The expense ratio was 32.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 34.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The expense ratio was 33.7% for the full year of 2024, compared to 34.7% for the full year of 2023. The decrease in the expense ratios for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 primarily reflected the impacts of various expense reduction initiatives, including agency incentive program revisions, commission schedule adjustments, targeted staffing reductions, and hiring restrictions for open employment positions, among others. These impacts were offset partially by an increase in underwriting-based incentive costs as well as higher technology systems-related expenses that were primarily due to increased costs related to our ongoing systems modernization project, a portion of which Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocates to our insurance subsidiaries. We expect the impact from allocated costs from Donegal Mutual Insurance Company to our insurance subsidiaries related to the ongoing systems modernization project peaked at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the expense ratio for the full year of 2024 and will subside gradually in 2025 and subsequent years.







Investment Operations









Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 95.6% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at December 31, 2024.

















December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2023





















Amount

















%





















Amount

















%



















(dollars in thousands)

















Fixed maturities, at carrying value:













































U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S.













































government corporations and agencies





$





170,423









12.3





%









$





176,991









13.3





%









Obligations of states and political subdivisions





409,560









29.5













415,280









31.3













Corporate securities





440,552









31.8













399,640









30.1













Mortgage-backed securities





304,459









22.0













278,260









21.0













Allowance for expected credit losses





(1,388





)





-0.1













(1,326





)





-0.1













Total fixed maturities





1,323,606









95.5

















1,268,845









95.6













Equity securities, at fair value





36,808









2.7

















25,903









2.0













Short-term investments, at cost





24,558









1.8

















32,306









2.4













Total investments





$





1,384,972









100.0





%













$





1,327,054









100.0





%

























































Average investment yield





3.3%





















3.1%





















Average tax-equivalent investment yield





3.4%





















3.2%





















Average fixed-maturity duration (years)





5.2





















4.3





































































Net investment income of $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 12.5% compared to $10.7 million in net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to higher average invested assets and an increase in the average investment yield compared to the prior-year fourth quarter. Net investment income of $44.9 million for the full year of 2024 increased 10.0% compared to the full year of 2023, due primarily to higher average invested assets and an increase in the average investment yield compared to the prior year.





Net investment gains were minimal for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. We attribute the gains to the quarterly increases in the market value of the equity securities held at the end of the respective periods.





Net investment gains were $5.0 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the full year of 2023. We attribute the gains to the change in the market value of the equity securities held at the end of the respective periods.





Our book value per share was $15.36 at December 31, 2024, compared to $14.39 at December 31, 2023, as increases from net income and unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2024 were partially offset by the dividends we declared during the year.







Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.







Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















% Change





















2024

















2023

















% Change



















(dollars in thousands)















































































Reconciliation of Net Premiums

































































Earned to Net Premiums Written































































Net premiums earned





$





236,635









$





226,185









4.6





%









$





936,651









$





882,071









6.2





%









Change in net unearned premiums





(25,193





)





(13,492





)





86.7













5,630









13,626









-58.7













Net premiums written





$





211,442









$





212,693









-0.6





%









$





942,281









$





895,697









5.2





%

































































































































The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income (loss) for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023





















% Change





















2024

















2023

















% Change



















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



















































































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)





































































to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)



































































Net income (loss)





$





24,003









$





(1,970





)









NM













$





50,862









$





4,426









NM













Investment gains (after tax)









(202





)









(1,772





)









-88.6





%













(3,935





)









(2,507





)





57.0





%









Non-GAAP operating income (loss)





$





23,801









$





(3,742





)









NM













$





46,927









$





1,919









NM















































































Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)





































































to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)



































































Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted)





$





0.70









$





(0.06





)









NM













$





1.53









$





0.14









NM













Investment gains (after tax)









(0.01





)









(0.05





)









-80.0





%













(0.12





)









(0.08





)





50.0





%









Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A





$





0.69









$





(0.11





)









NM













$





1.41









$





0.06









NM













































































Net income (loss) – Class B





$





0.64









$





(0.06





)









NM













$





1.38









$





0.11









NM













Investment gains (after tax)









(0.01





)









(0.05





)









-80.0





%













(0.11





)









(0.07





)





57.1





%









Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B





$





0.63









$





(0.11





)









NM













$





1.27









$





0.04









NM

















































































The statutory combined ratio is a standard non-GAAP measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:







the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;



the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;



the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and



the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and



the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.











The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.







Dividend Information







On December 19, 2024, we declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.1725 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.155 per share for our Class B common stock, which we paid on February 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2025.







Pre-Recorded Webcast







At approximately 8:30 am EDT on Thursday, February 20, 2025, we will make available in the Investors section of our website a pre-recorded audio webcast featuring management commentary on our quarterly and annual results and general business updates. You may listen to the pre-recorded webcast by accessing the link on our website at



http://investors.donegalgroup.com



. A supplemental investor presentation is also available via our website.







About the Company







Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in certain Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).





The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and providing superior experiences to our agents, policyholders and employees.







Safe Harbor







We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. Such statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements we make may be identified by our use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Our actual results could vary materially from our forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements we have previously made include, but are not limited to, adverse litigation and other trends that could increase our loss costs (including social inflation, labor shortages and escalating medical, automobile and property repair costs), adverse and catastrophic weather events (including from changing climate conditions), our ability to maintain profitable operations (including our ability to underwrite risks effectively and charge adequate premium rates), the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, the availability and successful operation of the information technology systems our insurance subsidiaries utilize, the successful development of new information technology systems to allow our insurance subsidiaries to compete effectively, business and economic conditions in the areas in which we and our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments (including those related to COVID-19 business interruption coverage exclusions), changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to attract and retain independent insurance agents, changes in our A.M. Best rating and the other risks that we describe from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.







Investor Relations Contacts







Karin Daly, Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





Phone: (212) 836-9623





E-mail:



kdaly@equityny.com







Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





Phone: (717) 426-1931





E-mail:



investors@donegalgroup.com









Financial Supplement











Donegal Group Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)













(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)









































Quarter Ended December 31,

















2024









2023





































Net premiums earned





$





236,635









$





226,185













Investment income, net of expenses





12,050









10,710













Net investment gains





256









2,243













Lease income





77









85













Installment payment fees





936









245













Total revenues





249,954









239,468





































Net losses and loss expenses





141,435









163,154













Amortization of deferred acquisition costs





39,853









39,149













Other underwriting expenses





37,649









38,032













Policyholder dividends





826









1,225













Interest





269









156













Other expenses, net





255









233













Total expenses





220,287









241,949





































Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)





29,667









(2,481





)









Income tax expense (benefit)





5,664









(511





)

































Net income (loss)





$





24,003









$





(1,970





)

































Net income (loss) per common share:

























Class A - basic





$





0.71









$





(0.06





)









Class A - diluted





$





0.70









$





(0.24





)









Class B - basic and diluted





$





0.64









$





(0.06





)

































Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data

















































Weighted-average number of shares

























outstanding:

























Class A - basic





28,979,432









27,702,646













Class A - diluted





29,224,696









27,726,318













Class B - basic and diluted





5,576,775









5,576,775





































Net premiums written





$





211,442









$





212,693





































Book value per common share

























at end of period





$





15.36









$





14.39

















































Donegal Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

































Year Ended December 31,













2024









2023





























Net premiums earned





$





936,651









$





882,071









Investment income, net of expenses





44,918









40,853









Net investment gains





4,981









3,173









Lease income





314









347









Installment payment fees





2,741









894









Total revenues





989,605









927,338





























Net losses and loss expenses





604,118









609,178









Amortization of deferred acquisition costs





160,311









154,214









Other underwriting expenses





155,254









151,748









Policyholder dividends





4,073









5,313









Interest





946









620









Other expenses, net





2,564









1,201









Total expenses





927,266









922,274





























Income before income tax expense





62,339









5,064









Income tax expense





11,477









638





























Net income





$





50,862









$





4,426





























Net income per common share:





















Class A - basic and diluted





$





1.53









$





0.14









Class B - basic and diluted





$





1.38









$





0.11





























Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data









































Weighted-average number of shares





















outstanding:





















Class A - basic





28,155,276









27,469,250









Class A - diluted





28,245,356









27,562,785









Class B - basic and diluted





5,576,775









5,576,775





























Net premiums written





$





942,281









$





895,697





























Book value per common share





















at end of period





$





15.36









$





14.39









































Donegal Group Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands)

















































December 31,









December 31,





















2024









2023





















(unaudited)













































ASSETS





















Investments:

























Fixed maturities:





























Held to maturity, at amortized cost





$





705,714









$





679,497

















Available for sale, at fair value





617,892









589,348













Equity securities, at fair value





36,808









25,903













Short-term investments, at cost





24,558









32,306

















Total investments





1,384,972









1,327,054









Cash









52,926









23,792









Premiums receivable





181,107









179,592









Reinsurance receivable





420,742









441,431









Deferred policy acquisition costs





73,347









75,043









Prepaid reinsurance premiums





176,162









168,724









Other assets





46,776









50,658

















Total assets





$





2,336,032









$





2,266,294





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Liabilities:





























Losses and loss expenses





$





1,120,985









$





1,126,157













Unearned premiums





612,476









599,411













Accrued expenses





2,917









3,947













Borrowings under lines of credit





35,000









35,000













Other liabilities





18,878









22,034

















Total liabilities





1,790,256









1,786,549









Stockholders' equity:

























Class A common stock





329









308













Class B common stock





56









56













Additional paid-in capital





369,680









335,694













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(28,200)









(32,882)













Retained earnings





245,137









217,795













Treasury stock





(41,226)









(41,226)

















Total stockholders' equity





545,776









479,745

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





2,336,032









$





2,266,294







































