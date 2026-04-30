Donegal Group Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.51 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $25.21 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $235.99 million from $245.17 million last year.

Donegal Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.51 Mln. vs. $25.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $235.99 Mln vs. $245.17 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.