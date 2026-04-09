Donegal Group (DGICB) Price Target Increased by 10.62% to 21.44

The average one-year price target for Donegal Group (NasdaqGS:DGICB) has been revised to $21.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.62% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.95 to a high of $23.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.49% from the latest reported closing price of $18.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donegal Group. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 64.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGICB is 0.04%, an increase of 224.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Logan Capital Management holds 135K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 15K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 23.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGICB by 41.59% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 13K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGICB by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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