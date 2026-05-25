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Done.ai Board To Evaluate Multiple Strategic Alternatives

May 25, 2026 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Done.ai Group AB (DONE.ST) said its Board of Directors has resolved to initiate a formal evaluation of strategic alternatives for Done.ai. The alternatives under consideration include continued independent execution against the company's financial targets, as well as a potential sale, co-investment, or other structural transactions. The Board also intends to engage one or more financial and strategic advisors to support the evaluation of the various alternatives.

Done.ai and its Board remain committed to its growth plan targeting 1 billion Swedish kronor in revenue by the end of 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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