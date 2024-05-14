Donaldson (DCI), PolyPeptide Unite for Solvent Recovery System

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI recently collaborated with PolyPeptide Group AG to advance a production scale solvent recovery system that will be used in peptide purification.



Based in Baar, Switzerland, PolyPeptide produces synthetic peptides and oligonucleotides used as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company manufactures generic and other peptides, which are used in cosmetics production.



Peptides are used to treat metabolic disorders, infectious diseases and orphan diseases. It also has other oncology, cardiovascular and neurology or gastro-enterology applications. Currently, peptides are produced by using a large quantity of solvents which are mixed with water and then discarded through incineration, polluting the environment.



The collaboration between Donaldson and PolyPeptide is aimed at reducing, recycling and replacing the hazardous solvents used in peptide production. Donaldson’s specialization in filtration and separation technologies, and PolyPeptide’s proficiency in peptide synthesis will enable the companies to bring up a technology for purifying acetonitrile utilized in peptide purification process. This three-step solvent recovery technology is patented and is introduced as a pilot system at Polypeptide’s manufacturing site located in CA.



The new technology for acetonitrile separation efficiently removes the water content present in the solvent mixture while recovering the solvent for purification and reuse.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Donaldson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



In the quarters ahead, DCI is expected to benefit from its strong product portfolio, solid demand, focus on innovation and growth investments. The Industrial Solutions segment is being supported by continued strength in dust collection and power generation verticals within the industrial filtration solutions business. Increasing defense sales within the Aerospace and Defense business is also aiding the segment.



In the past year, the stock has risen 17.3% compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, softness in agriculture markets and weak end-market demand in China within the Off-Road businesses are concerning for the company. Management expects these weaknesses to persist in the near term and hurt its performance.

