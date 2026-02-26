Donaldson Company Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $92.5 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $95.9 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.5 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $896.3 million from $870.0 million last year.

Donaldson Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $92.5 Mln. vs. $95.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $896.3 Mln vs. $870.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.93 To $ 4.01

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.