Donaldson Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DCI

In trading on Monday, shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.64, changing hands as high as $86.78 per share. Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCI's low point in its 52 week range is $57.45 per share, with $112.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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