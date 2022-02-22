Donald Trump's Truth Social Launches On Apple App Store

(RTTNews) - Former US President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social was available for download in Apple's App Store from Sunday night. However, some people faced problems while opening an account on the app. In spite of all the issues, the app touched the first spot in the App Store's top charts early on Monday.

People who downloaded the app got error messages while they entered a birthdate, e-mail or phone number to create an account. All they got was a message reading, "Something went wrong. Please try again."

Other users said that they were placed on a waitlist after they signed up for the service. They received a message that read, "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," and also a waitlist number. People who had pre-ordered the app automatically downloaded it on their iPhones.

The app's debut is part of the former President's plans to return to social media after being banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube last year. The companies had taken the rare step to bar Trump, who was then president, from its platforms due to concerns that his comments could lead to violence after the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

The Trump Media and Technology Group first broke news about Truth Social in October as part of an effort "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, said that the app would roll out this week to more people in the Apple App Store. The company plans to make the app fully operational by March end within the U.S, he added. According to Reuters, around 500 people had reportedly started using an early version of Truth Social.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.