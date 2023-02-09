Donald Smith & Increases Position in Tutor Perini (TPC)

Fintel reports that Donald Smith & has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.20MM shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC). This represents 6.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 5.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tutor Perini is $10.37. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of $9.25.

The projected annual revenue for Tutor Perini is $4,026MM, an increase of 2.68%. The projected annual EPS is $1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tutor Perini. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPC is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 37,926K shares. The put/call ratio of TPC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,496K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 23.39% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 1,480K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 0.17% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,386K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 25.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,210K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Levin Capital Strategies holds 995K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPC by 30.09% over the last quarter.

Tutor Perini Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

utor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. Tutor Perinihas provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within its markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

