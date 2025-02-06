Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets and 15 "Must-Own" Silver Stocks

<p><strong>In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com outlined his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025, saying he sees both metals going much higher. </strong></p><p>However, there could be a pullback before that happens. Although gold and silver prices are thriving now, Durrett believes a "rug pull" could take gold down to the US$2,350 to US$2,400 per ounce level. 

After that happens, gold will be "off to the races," with silver following. He anticipates gold rising to the US$3,200 to US$3,400 range, while silver could make it anywhere between US$45 and US$65 per ounce. </p><hr><p>In closing, Durrett listed his 15 "must-own" silver stocks: </p><ul><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/nyse-cde/coeur-mining-inc/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)</a></li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/nyse-hl/hecla-mining-company/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)</a></li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/tsx-paas/pan-american-silver-corp/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS)</a></li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/tsx-fr/first-majestic-silver-corp/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG)</a></li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/tsx-edr/endeavour-silver-corp/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK)</a></li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/fresnillo-plc-ordinary-shares/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF)</a></li><li>Hochschild Mining (LSE:<a href="https://investingnews.com/stock-information?symbol=hoc:ln" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">HOC</a>,OTCQX:HCHDF)</li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/tsx-aya/aya-gold-silver-inc/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF)</a></li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/nyse-svm/silvercorp-metals-inc/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM,NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)</a></li><li>GoGold Resources (<a href="https://investingnews.com/sp-tsx-composite-index/" rel="nofollow">TSX</a>:<a href="https://investingnews.com/stock-information?symbol=ggd:cc" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">GGD</a>,OTCQX:GLGDF)</li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/tsxv-vzla/vizsla-resources/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Vizsla Silver (TSX:VZLA,NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA)</a></li><li>Discovery Silver (TSX:<a href="https://investingnews.com/stock-information?symbol=dsv:cc" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">DSV</a>,OTCQX:DSVSF)</li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/tsx-asm/avino-silver-gold-mines-ltd/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)</a></li><li>Silver Storm Mining (<a href="https://investingnews.com/sp-tsx-venture-composite-index/" rel="nofollow">TSXV</a>:<a href="https://investingnews.com/stock-information?symbol=svrs:cc" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SVRS</a>,OTC Pink:SVRSF)</li><li><a href="https://investingnews.com/stocks/tsxv-slvr/silver-tiger-metals-inc/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR,OTCQX:SLVTF)</a></li></ul><p>Watch the interview above for more of Durrett's thoughts on those topics and more. Watch the interview above for more of Durrett's thoughts on those topics and more. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

