DOMO's Strong Clientele & Partner Base Boost Portfolio

Domo’s DOMO data experience platform has been chosen by Edify.ai to help its construction, mining, energy and manufacturing businesses with data safety and security.



Edify will benefit from the integration of Domo's technology in producing standard, branded dashboards, adapting them to certain consumer categories and including them in its offering.



The combination of Domo Everywhere and Domo.AI will enable Edify customers to receive data visualizations and actionable insights by speaking into the app and quickly accessing worksite data.



Domo’s AI and integrating capabilities will help Edify improve data on the field and in the front office.

Domo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Domo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Domo, Inc. Quote

Domo Rides on Strong Portfolio

Domo is riding on its expanding clientele and AI-based software solutions. In the past month, the company’s shares have returned 6.6% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 4.4%.



Its cloud amplifier enables companies to boost the impact of their business by combining data and reporting investments, harmonizing data governance and offering real-time data and insights.



Domo recently partnered with Google Cloud to provide its clients with the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation, allowing them to instantly integrate with BigQuery and analyze data across various configurations.



Domo recently introduced a cloud amplifier to strengthen its multi-cloud data offerings.



It also announced a native interface with Dremio, which increases the flexibility of analytics, querying and transformations and gives users access to data on the Domo platform via mobile apps and Microsoft Office integrations. The company recently revealed numerous new capabilities targeted at improving the data experience for all employees, regardless of skill level, and assisting users in all phases of their data journey.



Domo’s platform provides low-code to pro-code options to enable collaboration and the creation of custom visualizations, as well as data-driven decision-making.



The company provides the security and governance that businesses need to keep complete control over their data.



Domo's top-line growth is expected to have been impacted by a challenging macroeconomic environment that has made the software sales process more complex, resulting in longer deal cycles and increased scrutiny of negotiations.



However, its ongoing efforts to bolster its portfolio are expected to drive the top line.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, Domo expects revenues between $79 million and $80 million. Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 5 cents to 9 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Domo’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $79.46 million, indicating a decline of 0.2% year over year.



The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share, narrower by a couple of cents over the past 30 days.



For fiscal 2024, Domo expects revenues between $317.8 million and $318.8 million. Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 24 cents and 28 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $318.27 million, indicating 3.12% growth year over year.



The consensus mark for the fiscal 2024 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 37 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Domo carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Flex FLEX, Badger Meter BMI and NetEase NTES, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Flex shares have gained 20.2% in the year-to-date period. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12.4%.



Badger Meter’s shares have gained 38.8% in the year-to-date period. Badger Meter’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.4%.



NetEase shares have gained 44.5% in the year-to-date period. NetEase's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 15.9%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.