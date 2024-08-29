Domo (DOMO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO)

Q2 2025 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Domo Q2 fiscal year 2025earnings call At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

And with that, I will hand it over to Peter Lowry, Domo's vice president of investor relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Peter Lowry -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Good afternoon. On the call today, we have Josh James, our founder and CEO; and David Jolley, our chief financial officer. I'll lead off with our safe harbor statement and then on to the call. Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the investor relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast.

Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These include, but are not limited to, statements about our future and prospects, our financial projections, and cash position. Statements regarding the potential of our consumption model, statements about our sales team and technology, our expectations for new business opportunities, transactions and initiatives, statements regarding our channel of communication and upcoming events, statements regarding the potential of artificial intelligence and its impact on our business, and statements regarding the impact of macroeconomic and other conditions on our business.

Should you invest $1,000 in Domo right now?

Before you buy stock in Domo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Domo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $769,685!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to documents we file with the SEC, in particular, today's press release, our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, and our most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. In addition, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful as supplemental measures of Domo's performance. Other than revenue, unless otherwise stated, we will be discussing our results of operations on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or in isolation from our GAAP results. Please refer to the tables in our earnings press release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure, which we have posted in the investor relations section of our website at domoinvestors.com. With that, I'll turn it over to Josh. Josh?

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Thank you, Pete. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call today. I'll start with our quarterly results. In Q2, we exceeded our revenue guidance.

Our gross retention bounced back to 88% at the high end of our guidance, which was a highlight for the quarter and a dramatic improvement over the last few quarters. While we aspire to return to north of 90% for the long term, I'm very pleased with this progress. On our biggest deal of the quarter, it was at our option to secure an additional year on the contract term if we agreed to accommodate a quarterly billing schedule. This strategic decision caused our billings to be just below guidance this quarter.

Otherwise, we would have met our target had this customer been billed annually. I'm particularly excited about this customer story and our first contract ever with an eight-figure total value, and I'll talk about that a little bit later. Additionally, in order to give us more runway for the initiatives we've been pursuing, we decided to extend the maturity of our debt to August 2028. And in connection with this amendment, we also were able to reduce our overall interest rate and reduce our cash interest rate by a substantial amount.

We like to thank BlackRock for their continued support of our business. We also made good progress on our growth initiatives, including our partnership efforts and our shift to consumption. I believe these are absolutely the right moves. And while it may take some time for them to translate into top-line growth, the signs are very encouraging that we are better positioned than ever to pursue a huge market opportunity.

I'll start by sharing more about this opportunity and the great response from our strategic partnership initiatives. Domo was founded to help organizations leverage their data more effectively. To achieve this, we developed a comprehensive modern analytics stack that lets users store, prepare, analyze, visualize, and distribute data amplified by AI, providing a complete agile cloud-based data solution for our customers. But as the industry evolved, companies started anchoring their data strategies around cloud-based data warehouses or CDWs.

Recognizing the shift, we've advanced our platform to seamlessly integrate with these CDWs, positioning ourselves as a partner rather than a competitor. This approach has enabled us to engage in more strategic conversations with our customers. One of the primary benefits of these CDW partnerships is that instead of cobbling together solutions from four or five different vendors. A customer can achieve the same outcome just with their preferred CDW and Domo.

We've been told that no one can get data into the CDWs faster than Domo. The speed and scale at which customers get value from their data has always been one of our key differentiators, and it's something we think makes us a unique player in today's ecosystem. Let me share a win from Q2 that highlights the opportunity with CDWs. We had previously engaged with a brand communications business that unfortunately ruled Domo out after deciding to implement Snowflake.

However, soon after launching Domo's Magic ETL on Snowflake in May, we were reintroduced to the conversation with this customer by one of Snowflake's important integration partners who strongly recommended us over the other choices the customer was considering. And that customer is now using Domo alongside Snowflake. Clearly, we're very excited by the ecosystem and other partner opportunities in front of us. We acknowledge that the results of these efforts aren't impacting our numbers yet, but they are affecting our pipeline.

So, let me give you some color around the partner pipeline that we're building. The number of joint deals in our pipeline being worked between us and CDW partners has increased from zero to over 60 deals over just the last two quarters. We closed five new customers from Domo Everywhere partners during Q2. This represents a completely new source of deal flow.

And although it is small right now, we believe this represents a channel that will grow rapidly. We signed 26 brand-new channel partner agreements recently, several of which are elite service partners of Snowflake and Databricks. We've trained five sales teams at CDW partners with another five sales teams on the calendar. And this is where the rubber really hits the road, and we are thrilled to be invited to train these sales organizations.

We are in advanced conversations with other partners, including two of the global top 10 software companies by revenue, one of which is one of the world's largest cloud ERP providers to deliver joint solutions to their expansive customer bases, enabling their customers to get fast and actionable insights from their data. It is extremely convenient that two of their biggest competitors are also our two biggest competitors as we believe the alignment will naturally drive market behavior advantageous to us. One other partner shared that we have helped them win more than 20 new opportunities than they otherwise would have lost cementing our relationship with them, of course. And then another company recently expressed urgency in getting a partner agreement signed with us because they found an opportunity with a nationwide retailer that operates over 800 stores, and they believe the linchpin to them closing their deal is the Domo platform.

This past quarter, we also had a big presence at the Snowflake and Databricks user conferences. I had so many great conversations introducing Domo's capabilities and the tremendous value we can deliver to our mutual customers. I came away from these conversations feeling more excited than ever about Domo's place in the ecosystem. In conclusion, we are seeing great signals that our ecosystem partnership strategy is working and starting to produce results.

So, we are going to run this play. And if it turns out like we believe it will, then we should get back to meaningful growth. And as I indicated last quarter, it may take 12 to 24 months for that growth to show up in our financial results as we evaluate our strategic options and become much closer to the players in the ecosystem. At this point, we are only one quarter in from going live with Snowflake.

And just doing the math, we still have seven more quarters to play the strategy out before I want our place in the world to be truly defined. Our shift to consumption-based pricing is also fundamental to capitalizing on this partner opportunity and driving expansion with existing customers. This strategy goes beyond the signed consumption agreement. Our goal is more customers fully embracing Domo across their entire organization.

Whether it's a consumption contract or an enterprisewide license agreement with the data cap, we want to put our customers in a position where they can quickly achieve wall-to-wall adoption of Domo. Last quarter, we discussed the positive impact that consumption has had on our customer retention. And again, for the Q2 consumption cohorts, we saw even better gross and net retention rates on a substantially larger renewal base than we did in Q1. Today, we have over 45% of our ARR on consumption contracts and expect to achieve our goal of having a majority of our ARR on consumption by year-end.

Now let me remind you why transitioning to consumption is a key strategy for our business. It aligns realized value with price as it allows our customers to have a companywide exploration of our products with very little risk up front. It makes it easier to work with partners. It removes hurdles that delay product-led growth and use case expansion.

It protects our customer accounts as customers will now openly standardize on us, thereby limiting the number of accounts that have us for a few departments and a few of our competitors for other departments, which is never as stable as we would like. It makes it easier to explore the full breadth of our platform. to build use cases from actually using the product versus from a sales pitch, and it facilitates the sunsetting of legacy competing solutions that our customers may still be using in various parts of their organization. A new multinational customer we acquired in Q2 described consumption as a no-brainer because instead of adopting Domo in one country, consumption facilitated a global rollout across six countries while setting them up for rapid expansion going forward.

Another story from Q2 was with one of our earliest consumption customers. They were recently acquired by a much larger company that was a Power BI shop, and we were very much at risk of losing the customer. However, because that customer was on consumption, the acquiring company was able to explore Domo and quickly found that they are able to do things with analytics that they didn't think were possible. Now instead of canceling, we're exploring upsell opportunities.

And our biggest deal of the quarter, which I mentioned in my introduction, is a great story about the opportunity created by our consumption model. It was a seven-figure upsell and an eight-figure total contract value with a Fortune 500 company that originally chose Domo when they were searching for a partner that could meet the complex integration collaboration and security needs of their multinational business a few years ago. We won the opportunity two years ago when the company's BI leadership recognized the range of sophisticated tools Domo offers for global enterprise businesses. It didn't take long before the team realized that those tools created benefits they hadn't experienced before.

For example, they completed their first data migration from a legacy tool into Domo in just one week. They also quickly realized they could replace more expensive legacy technologies with Domo. In the two years since they've applied those benefits broadly across the organization. What started as a use case for 300 analysts has expanded to more than 10,000 users across multiple use cases, including financial planning and analysis, sales forecasting, data science, and AI.

Looking ahead, they have plans to expand to more than 50,000 users by the end of 2025. I just love this example because it puts the impact of our strategic priorities on full display and provides a blueprint of how consumption can transform the way Domo is adopted in an enterprise. We've got on the door of an extremely innovative and collaborative customer with vast growth potential. Thanks to consumption, we got much earlier expansion to users across the organization.

We were then declared as the global standard, and this customer now has a four-year term, eight-figure total contract value. This is actually the first eight-figure contract we've ever had. We've had larger annual customers, but this is the first eight-figure multiyear contract that we had. And we believe there's still room to grow this customer.

The speed and scope of expansion would have been terribly difficult, if not impossible with seat licenses. In summary, we are very excited about the traction we're seeing with partners and the customer growth we're seeing as a result of consumption and these partners. I'm extremely optimistic about the growth opportunities with these initiatives as the backdrop. Now before I turn things over to David, I want to let you know that as a result of some health issues that David has been experiencing over the last year, he has decided to transition to a different role in the organization.

David joined Domo during a time of transition, and he has been absolutely fantastic. I appreciate so much the contributions he's made over the past year and a half. While David will be transitioning out of the CFO role at the end of the third quarter, he will be staying at Domo in the role of senior advisor to the executive team, where we will actively continue to leverage his background and experience going forward. Ultimately, I would be thrilled if David is able to join our board of directors when the time is ripe.

Now taking over in David's place, I'm happy to announce that Tod Crane, Domo's current Senior VP of Finance, will be assuming the role of CFO. Tod has a wealth of experience at Domo and understands the financial dynamics of our business, as well as anyone. He has been here for nearly a decade and held a number of finance leadership roles over that time. As became apparent that David's eye surgeries were not as successful as he hoped and that his time in the CFO seat might become shorter than we had anticipated, we have had Tod work very closely with David in all aspects of the CFO function from meetings with investors to meetings with our board, to refinancing our debt, to being an active member of the executive team.

During this time and even before that, Tod and I have worked very closely and I have often expressed to him that I would love to see him as our CFO someday. I'm truly excited to have Tod's experience and insight as we position Domo to get back to growth. I think it's important to note that Tod has broad support from our executive team and from our board as he steps into this role. And with that, I'll hand it over one last time to Mr.

Jolley. David?

David Jolley -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Josh. Many of you that know me know that I've been experiencing issues with my vision over the past year or so. Unfortunately, I've now lost over 90% of the vision in my right eye and after a bunch of surgeries, I've recently been informed by my doctors that it isn't going to get much better. As a matter of fact, with the retina issues I've had in the other eye, I've been told that there's a higher-than-normal likelihood that my other eye will lose vision as well.

The loss of vision has made it challenging to do my day-to-day duties as CFO without serious eye strain and headaches. After a lot of personal reflection and some discussions with Josh, I've decided that it's time for me to move out of the day-to-day role of CFO, so I can enjoy more time with my family, while I still have at least half my vision. I hope to not lose the other half, but if I do, there's still a lot of stuff I want to see before that happens. Now that said, I am not leaving Domo, and I'm grateful that Josh has given me an opportunity to stay involved in a senior advisory role.

I'm excited for Tod to be stepping into the CFO role and have the utmost confidence in him, given his experience and deep financial knowledge of Domo. I fully intend to see this turnaround through, no pun intended, and I'm looking forward to a very long relationship with the company. Now on to our Q2 results. While we're still seeing a challenging market environment, we slightly exceeded our revenue guidance.

Total revenue was $78.4 million, a year-over-year decrease of 2%. Subscription revenue represented 90% of total revenue and was flat year over year. Q2 billings were $68.6 million. As discussed, we had one large customer that we agreed to quarterly billing terms in exchange for a longer-term contractual term.

Had we billed this customer annually in advance, our billings would have met our guidance. A highlight in the quarter was our gross retention of 88% at the high end of our guidance and up from 83% in Q1. As a reminder, our gross retention is a measure of in-quarter retention while our net retention is based on our ARR retained year over year. Our year-over-year net retention was 90%.

On an in-quarter basis, our net retention was closer to 100%. For the consumption cohort, our gross retention was 98%, and our net retention was 118%, up from Q1 on a substantially larger renewal base. As we mentioned last quarter, this is not something we plan to disclose regularly, but I think it's important to highlight this quarter as the consumption customer base performed substantially better than the rest of our business, and it will be 50% to 60% of the overall business by the end of the year. I'm also very pleased that we refinanced our debt to extend the maturity date to August 2028 and reduced our overall interest rate and our cash interest rate.

We believe this provides improved financial flexibility as we pursue our growth objectives. Now let me review some of the other Q2 metrics. Current RPO was $225.4 million and as a reflection of our customers standardizing on the Domo platform and making longer-term commitments, our total RPO was importantly up year over year to $358.9 million as of July 31st, 2024. Coincidentally, this improvement in longer-term contracts will also help us improve retention.

Also on the good news department, our average contract duration for deals closed in Q2 was up more than 10% year over year. On a dollar-weighted measure, we continue to have approximately two-thirds of our customers under multiyear contracts. Multiyear contracts benefit us in a number of ways, particularly on the retention front. Moving on to margins and profitability.

Our subscription gross margin was 82.4% because we believe consumption will better align revenue with cost. We expect gross margin to stabilize over the next few quarters at about the current level and then to improve to the mid-80s longer term. Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.5% as we strive to keep our costs in line with our revenue. Non-GAAP net loss was $2.7 million compared to $0.8 million a year ago.

Net loss per share was $0.07 based on 38.4 million weighted average shares outstanding. Because we're in a net loss position, all share and per share amounts are the same for basic and diluted. In Q2, adjusted free cash flow was negative $5.6 million, resulting in a cash balance of $55.7 million. We previously commented on our free cash flow objectives for the year, noting that there would be variability from quarter to quarter, and we will continue to manage our cost structure and cash balance in response to our financial performance and take action as necessary.

Now let me talk about guidance. Looking forward, for Q3, we're expecting non-GAAP billings of $70 million to $75 million. We expect Q3 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $77 million to $78 million. We expect non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.14 to $0.18, assuming 38.9 million weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full year, we expect billings of approximately $305 million to $315 million and GAAP revenue of $313 million to $315 million. For the full year, we expect non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted of $0.69 to $0.77. This assumes 38.5 million weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted. Our guidance range reflects the variability that may result from making decisions that will benefit longer-term growth at the expense of short-term billings as we did this quarter with the eight-figure contract.

We believe the longer-term opportunity for growth lies in the ecosystem, and we're confident we're on the right path. Our customers love the product. We've got a durable business with close to $300 million in annual recurring revenue, and that's a substantial foundation from which to build. We're executing on our partner strategy, and what's going to take more than a quarter or two to meaningfully impact our financial results, we believe that growth will follow.

With that, let me turn it back to Josh for some closing comments.

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Thank you, David. As you know, we've been shifting our efforts and investment over the last several quarters toward ecosystem-led growth. While these efforts are not yet making a marked difference in our reported financial metrics, we are beginning to see promising early results. For example, just this last week, we had a new partner bring us into a deal on Friday and it closed the following Monday.

This deal never even hit our pipeline. It went from nothing to closed in one business day. This sort of opportunity would not be possible without our ecosystem partner strategy and is the type of signal that gives us great confidence in this strategy. To accelerate us being even more tightly aligned on our ecosystem-oriented strategic growth initiatives, I'm excited today to announce some natural progressions taking place in our sales organization, which will better position us for future success.

RJ Tracy, our SVP of strategic development and channel has been leading our ecosystem and consumption efforts. Given the early successes there, as well as the fact that RJ has been one of our most successful leaders to date over the last 10 years, we see it as a natural evolution to move RJ into the expanded role of CRO. RJ is absolutely the right individual to take on these elevated responsibilities, align our strategic initiatives between partner and sales and lead us back to growth. In conjunction with that promotion, I'm also very excited to announce that Jeff Skousen moving into the role of president of worldwide sales and field operations.

I've been working with Jeff for the better part of 30 years. He's a strong leader and was the one who hired RJ and identified him as the next CRO. The CRO responsibilities will roll up to Jeff, and he will continue to own international growth while supporting our ecosystem initiatives, consumption conversion, and mentoring RJ throughout the process. As we look forward, I believe that leveraging partnerships in the broader ecosystem is the best path to return us to growth.

And I'm excited to see the impact of these initiatives and the broad, passionate, innovative, and dedicated efforts of our entire team at Domo. And with that, we will open up the call for questions. Operator?

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. And we'll now conduct our question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] And our first question comes from Derrick Wood with TD Cowen. Please state your question.

Derrick Wood -- Analyst

Great, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the P&L outperformance. And David, it's been great to work with you, best of luck in tackling your health challenges. And Tod, great to reconnect congrats on the new role.

Josh, I'll start with you. You've indicated that you're now having more strategic conversations with customers given kind of your partnership status with CDWs. Can you drill down a little more on why this helps change the perception of Domo. And I know you guys have kind of always tried to evolve how you engage with CIOs.

Is this helping you strengthen the partnership on the CIO front?

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Yeah. For sure, it helps to address the relationship with the CIOs. In many cases, we walk in and we want to talk about their broader data strategy, but we haven't historically been the vendor, especially in the enterprises that they want to have that conversation with. The CDWs, on the other hand, that is where they're centering those conversations.

And what we found is often we go in, and we think that we're competing against just one of our smaller competitors or against somebody that's focused just on visualization. And we think that's the competition. The reality is the competition might be Snowflake plus their integration partner plus their ecosystem of partners who are all in there selling together. And we don't realize that there's a selling motion that is four, five times the effort than the one that we're putting in.

So, being aligned with the Snowflakes and Databricks of the world, we think, is going to have a meaningful impact as justified by these experiences that we were describing, including the one where we got kicked out early on, and we got brought back in because it wasn't even Snowflake, but it was the integration partner of Snowflake, who is installing Snowflake said to the customer, these are the choices that you're making to integrate with Snowflake, they're not the right choices, Domo is the right choice. And we got the phone call, we got the deal. So, it does change things dramatically. The CDWs are definitely a big strategic component of every CIO's data strategy.

And we're just excited to be so broadly accepted now from these CDWs. I mean the excitement is palpable. The fact that we talked about five sales teams being educated and five more coming on. Those are the entire sales team.

That's not how it happens. It's, hey, here's the eastern midmarket sales team. We're having an off-site. We want you guys to come in and do a training.

And it kind of happened one by one, and you have to build those relationships. But then as you develop those relationships, we're starting to see reps that went through training, they call this, they dipped a toe in the water. They brought us into a deal. We closed a deal, they called us immediately the next day, to being introduced into another deal.

So, that's the kind of traction and progression that we're getting, which is a very different CAC than spending more money on Google to put them in your pipeline to go in with by yourself and try to compete and create the value proposition. It's much easier when you have four or five other people touting what you can do for those customers. So, it's been just a totally different experience and one that we're all really excited about.

Derrick Wood -- Analyst

Yes. I mean it sounds like the partnership kind of well beyond just the CDWs, but with a lot more of the ecosystem partners in there. And I guess on that, I mean going from zero to 60 deals in the pipeline with partners, how are you thinking about the time frame and going from pipeline build to deal closure? Any kind of sense or color on kind of what average deal sizes could look like? Or how many quarters to start seeing more conversion on those deals?

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Yeah, there's nothing more that we want than being able to say, two quarters out, you're going to start seeing an uptick in billings. We want to say it so desperately, but we still need some more data. In terms of the deal size, we do have, like you referenced some of these other partners in the ecosystem, not just the CDWs, it's really been fun because they feel like they're extremely defensible partners. We go in, we help them create a joint solution.

They've got 500 customers, 2,000 customers, 20,000 customers, and we've got a joint offering. In some of those cases, the ASP might be smaller. But then again, in other cases, it's higher than our average deal. So, I think overall, it will probably average out.

We also have customers that are coming to us and saying, can we work on a freemium-type solution for 8,000 customers that we can introduce this to next quarter? And we're just licking our chops because that's exactly the kind of relationship that we want because one of the challenges that you have is how does that customer get that first bit of value? What's the time to value for having that integrated data visualized, showing up in executives, on executive phones and their apps, getting alerts. And that first bit of data connection is always hard. We have a partner, they've got the data. You do the integration.

They were going out to 8,000 customers. We're just really excited about what's going to happen as we start integrating with some of these types of partners as well beyond the CDWs.

Derrick Wood -- Analyst

Got it. If I could squeeze one more in for David. The sales and marketing expenses dropped down quite a bit. I know there's some Domopalooza expenses that come out, but it seems like perhaps there were other cost controls that came into play.

Can you just talk about anything that you guys did to drive additional efficiencies in sales and marketing this quarter?

David Jolley -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. In sales and marketing, I mean, a lot of that that we saw in Q2 is headcount-related. And so, we've had some natural attrition and then we've been a little bit active on some others and really trying to get that dialed in. And right now, we're balancing that as we're moving into this partner motion.

And I think over time, we expect to see that as a much more efficient sales process. So, that should bring our CAC down naturally as we shift more into the partnership in the ecosystem. So, I don't see that as sort of a one-time blip in terms of efficiencies and cost reduction. Now that said, we got a lot of leads and opportunities.

I think it'll commensurate pro rata add heads as we need them. But right now, I think we're in a pretty good place.

Derrick Wood -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Thanks.

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Thank you, Derrick.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Walravens with Citizens JMP. Please state your question.

Patrick Walravens -- Analyst

Great. Thank you. And David, first of all, I really love working with you, and I'm praying for your vision to stabilize and improve. So, yes, it will.

I believe it will. All right. So, No. 1, congrats on the refinancing.

What can you tell us about the terms of the new loan and the covenants? I know, Josh, you mentioned a couple of quarters ago that you weren't happy with some of the other offers you had around the covenants.

David Jolley -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, yeah, I'll take the point on the deal. So, we were able to extend it out from four years from closing, so four years from August. And we think that gives us the kind of runway that we need to do what we want to with partners and see some of that success.

And so, we were able to bring the interest rate down a bit, but we were able to bring in the cash interest component down to, what is it, SOFR plus 300, so about 8.25% on cash interest, and that's a considerable cash savings over where we have been. And then we've got about 500 basis points of PIF on top of that. And that will be on file. I mean, the agreement will be on file, but those are the general terms.

Patrick Walravens -- Analyst

OK. Great. And then, Josh, for you, on the partnerships with the CDWs, I mean to the extent you could be more specific, I mean, Snowflake, you guys clearly have, who else can you name? Do you have, I mean, Databricks, that one public? Who are the ones you can actually tell us who they are?

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Snowflake, Databricks, Google, Oracle, IBM, Dremio, we're working with all of them. They love the --

Patrick Walravens -- Analyst

Are those all live?

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

They're all live in one form or another. We started off with being able to read the data, then we can write the data, then we have Magic, our Magic ETL incorporated into their back end, and being able to drive consumption in their back end and leave the data on their back end. And as we kind of go through those steps, we get more and more appealing to them. So, right now, Snowflake is the furthest along.

And Databricks, BigQuery, I guess, Amazon as well, Oracle, IBM to all be in the next one, two months. So, it's coming hot and heavy for sure, and it's allowed us to start the conversations because it's just right around the corner. Again, it's stuff that we've been working on for years. And as we started seeing the traction that we are getting on the business side and with customers.

And one of the things that's really fun, we love Gong around here and being able to leverage Gong, instead of having to go visit a bunch of customers, you can listen to the Gong calls, instead of having to go and shadow a bunch of reps, you can listen to the Gong calls. You can type keywords into the Gong calls. And one of our favorite things to do is to type Snowflake or Databricks or Google into Gong and to see the frequency that those conversations are appearing. And then to dive in and listen to how the reps are talking about those things and hear how we're being involved and incorporated into strategic conversations.

And I know that one of RJ's stated goals who's now taking over CRO is to make sure that every single deal we have, we have a partner in there. And that's not dissimilar from where Jeff was at as well, but this is the flag that he's carrying and we're really excited about it because it does change the dynamic dramatically. When it feels like you're on the team of everybody that's in there trying to pitch that customer. And the most important team to be on is that CDW.

So, we feel very optimistic about how things are going to evolve over the next couple of quarters.

Patrick Walravens -- Analyst

All right, great. Thank you both.

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Thanks, Pat.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sanjit Singh with Morgan Stanley. Please state your question.

Sanjit Singh -- Analyst

Yeah, hi, thanks for taking the question. I'm sorry I missed the top of the call. I was at Databricks Summit earlier this month and saw Domo presence, spent some time at the Domo booth, and it sounds like some exciting developments. I don't think the official sort of partnership announcement announced then, but certainly a lot of work you were doing with Databricks certainly been a theme of this call.

When you look at what their product road map is, they do seem to want to lean into sort of the modern BI use case, whether it's modern dashboards or real-time business learning. The stuff that Domo has done historically in the past. To what extent does, like how do you think through the competitive elements as you partner with the CDW, like over time? Are you fine with them taking maybe the BI use case as you guys become the ETL Magic retail there? I just want to think through how you're seeing some of those competition dynamics with the CDWs.

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Yeah, that's exactly right. Each of these relationships is a little bit different. And yes, we're more than happy just to provide whatever it is that helps the customer get the solution that they need. The CDWs are definitely focused on consumption of their data warehouse.

And there's some that have more of an AI focus and in that case, we've had customers tell us that we had one recently tell us that besides Databricks, we have the best AI strategy, solution and products to market than they had seen. And so, right in the middle of these conversations. And one thing that these CDWs are not focused on is how do you distribute all this information out to the end users in the organization. What's all the governance around all that data? They want governance around AI data, but what's all the governance about who gets to see what? What's the governance around the alerts that happen? What's the governance around when employees roll off? How do you make sure they don't have access to all that information? How do you take that data and extend it out into an app? How do you make that app that shows up on someone's phone? That's the stuff that we've been doing for 10-plus years.

And so, all of these people recognize that we really are extremely complementary. And your question is right on because the puzzle piece fits a little bit differently for each CDW. But once we're tied in and we hydrate their CDW, they just get really excited because the time to value is quickest with us. Do you want to sign up for five vendors to help you get your solution along with the CDW or just us and the CDW? And we saw that I think the other thing is just seeing that these CDWs are mostly excited about who can help them build solutions and apps as well.

And that's another area where we've been talking about apps for seven, eight years, been building apps for seven, eight years. And one of those examples that we highlighted in the prepared remarks, we talked about a customer that in the last two years has gone from zero users to 10,000 users, kicked out all the other legacy vendors is a multimillion-dollar customer for us, eight-figure contract, and is planning on moving to 50,000 users. That's not on the road map for any CDW. But the CDWs love it because when you got 50,000 people looking at the data that's in the CDW, it makes that data much more valuable, and there's a lot of people driving consumption.

So, that's kind of how we fit into that. That's a very astute question, though.

Sanjit Singh -- Analyst

Thank you. Appreciate it, Josh. Thanks for your help.

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Analyst

Yeah. So, best wishes on your healthcare journey, David, certainly disappointed to hear you're moving on. But I know you're still going to be around in an advisory role. So, my questions here, given the billings expectation, I guess it's a pretty substantial reset versus what you guys were thinking.

I know when we entered coming out of Q1, we were expecting to see growth in the billings in the back half of the year. Obviously, you guys are having terrific traction with consumption-based pricing. You're having good traction with the CDW partnerships, and that is the long play there. But just it feels like more of a dramatic reset for the back half of the year than I was expecting.

Just wondering what is, I guess, the key one or two reasons for that reset. Was it just, hey, we're a little bit closer to the end, we've got a better feel? Or is there something else to be thinking about here?

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Yeah. Part of it is we're a little closer to the end and we have a better feel. But the reason for that is, as you were describing, the beginning of the year, we had 0 visibility into how this CDW play was going to go, zero. And there's not a soul over here at the company that doesn't see it every day.

I can't remember any time in our history when people have been this excited to be here. And it's primarily because of what we're seeing in the ecosystem with how all of these partners are like with open arms bringing us in how we've got one partner that we've been working on an agreement for the last three months, negotiating different components of it. And all of a sudden, they call us in a panic because they have a customer who's got 800 stores, and they can't close it without us being in there. And we're thrilled by that.

That's exactly the value that we want to provide to our partner. But seeing the customer solution and the dollars associated with that driving these relationships versus some press releases that are going out because we're trying to align two brands. It has nothing to do with that. Customers are driving this.

and that's really exciting. So, yes, at the beginning of the year, we had no idea how that was going to turn out. We thought we were just going to plot along, build our pipe, watch the conversion funnel, and it's going to spin out a billings number. And as soon as we started seeing traction, we started reallocating assets and people.

And you've seen that with the announcement that we made today with RJ, who is running ecosystem and was a part of the sales organization but not dominating the sales organization, whereas now we're like we need this to be our entire sales organization. And so, we've reallocated salespeople that had a quota and we said, we need to go invest over here and develop these relationships with all these different partners. And that's not optimizing Q3 and not optimizing billings for Q4, but it's also not trying to optimize five years down the road. It's just optimizing next year.

And that will also optimize five years down the road. So, I think that was the biggest piece. It's just as we've seen such encouraging signs with the ecosystem, we decided to redeploy assets to places where we think we're going to get a much better bang for our buck and a much better midterm, long-term result. And so, in conjunction with that, and as we've gotten closer, we're like, yes, we should probably bring this number into the range that we described.

And at the same time, we haven't been this thrilled. I haven't been this confident about our business since we started. I haven't seen the past. It was kind of like more, we're going to figure out one way or the other.

I know the people around us will figure out one way or the other. It's a big market, we'll figure it out one way or the other. And finally, we're like, "Oh, we figured it out. There's the path.

Let's go." And that's what our call today and our guidance reflects.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Analyst

OK. And then just on the Q3 outlook, given the revenue range and the loss per share range, the revenue range, I mean, we're kind of within spitting distance of where we were in Q2. So, just curious to know why the $0.07 non-GAAP loss in Q2, why that becomes kind of midpoint $0.16 in Q3. Where are expenses may be creeping up Q3 versus Q2?

David Jolley -- Chief Financial Officer

I think in response to that, in Q2, we certainly have been trying to monitor and sort of moderate our cost just based on where we're at with our billings and cash and everything. And so, we'll continue to do that into Q3. And so, we've got some backfills that we want to do in Q3 with some of our Q2 targets, but it's a process going forward and we'll continue to kind of moderate those costs and make sure that we have alignment between our billings, our revenue and our cost structure as we go through Q3 and Q4.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Peter Lowry -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Joshua G. James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

David Jolley -- Chief Financial Officer

Josh James -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Derrick Wood -- Analyst

Patrick Walravens -- Analyst

Sanjit Singh -- Analyst

Eric Martinuzzi -- Analyst

More DOMO analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.