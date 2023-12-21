DOMO Boosts Data Experience Platform With Microsoft Deal

Domo DOMO is riding on an expanding clientele, driven by a strong demand for AI-powered software solutions. The Domo platform allows customers to increase their productivity and efficiency and deliver better business outcomes. This is driving adoption, thereby boosting top-line growth.



In the past month, Domo’s shares have returned 5.3% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 3.7%. The recent availability of its data experience platform in Microsoft MSFT Azure Marketplace enhances its prospects. Businesses will now be able to avail it directly using Azure consumption commitment.



Domo’s customizable business cloud platform is already available on Amazon Web Services for users to analyze and act on data, optimizing daily activities and important business choices.

Domo’s data experience platform is also available through marketplaces such as Zoom, Square, Talkwalker, Procore, and many more, which helps it reach a greater number of users.

Domo Rides on Strong Portfolio

Domo’s strong portfolio is helping it win market share in the AI domain.



The company provides the security and governance that businesses need to keep complete control over their data.



Domo was recently chosen by Edify.ai to help its construction, mining, energy, and manufacturing businesses with data safety and security.



Domo's strong partner base and robust portfolio are expected to drive top-line growth in the near term.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Domo expects revenues between $79 million and $80 million. Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 5 cents to 9 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Domo’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $79.46 million, indicating a decline of 0.2% year over year.



The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, narrower than 11 cents per share over the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Domo carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Flex FLEX and NetEase NTES, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Flex shares have gained 37.9% in the year-to-date period. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12.4%.



NetEase shares have gained 40.5% in the year-to-date period. NetEase's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 15.9%.

