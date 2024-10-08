News & Insights

Domino's Unveils Emergency Pizza Program - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said any Domino's customer who places a qualifying online order now through Jan. 19, 2025, can earn an Emergency Pizza, available for redemption from their Domino's Rewards account. To receive the Emergency Pizza, customers need to place a delivery order online or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. Customers will automatically receive a Domino's Emergency Pizza under My Deals & Rewards within Domino's Rewards account.

Also, Domino's is making its debut in gaming by teaming up with Amazon and Twitch to integrate Emergency Pizza into their new Fortnite game, called The Glitch. Domino's brand experience within The Glitch launches on Oct. 14, 2024.

