Is Domino's Stock Going to $500?

Key Points

Domino’s is the most dominant pizza brand, with more than 22,000 stores in 90 countries.

It has a winning formula that delivers consistent market shares.

There are headwinds to watch, but analysts expect more earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza ›

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ) traded as high as $533 in 2024, but they currently sit around $405. This stock has been a phenomenal performer over the last 15 years. A $1,000 investment at the end of 2010 would be worth more than $25,000 today.

Should investors take advantage of the dip to start a position in the world's largest pizza company? Domino's business performance and valuation could make a return to $500 a real possibility in the next year or so.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Consistent winning

There's no shortage of options when you want to buy pizza, but Domino's is one of the most widespread brands in the fast food market. It has more than 22,100 stores in 90 countries, with a 23% share of the U.S. quick-service market.

There are many businesses where having too many stores can lead to cannibalization of sales, higher costs, and pressure on profitability. But Domino's has brilliantly used its large store footprint to put locations in proximity to as many people as possible, allowing it to dominate the market. Roughly half of Domino's U.S. market share was gained in the last 11 years, and it gained another point of market share in the U.S. last year, with same-store sales up 3%.

Management expects its momentum to continue. The company continues to open more stores, but it also should benefit from growth in carryout sales, more customers signing up for the rewards program (now over 37 million active users), and menu adjustments.

The simple math to $500

Analysts expect earnings per share to reach $19.83 in 2026 and increase to $21.53 in 2027. The stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20 -- below its 25.9 three-year average. If it returns to a forward P/E of 25 (where it was trading a year ago) on 2026 estimates, the stock price would hit $495.

If, at this time next year, the stock is trading at a 25 forward P/E on 2027 estimates, the stock would trade at $538. Keep in mind, analysts have been raising their estimates recently, so the company appears on track to meet or beat the current consensus estimate.

However, some headwinds could cause the company to miss earnings estimates. Management noted higher insurance costs for company-operated stores in 2025. It also expects higher food costs and lower supply chain productivity gains than in recent years.

These are minor problems that should be baked into earnings expectations. Overall, barring a recession, weaker consumer spending, or any other executional missteps by management that would cause the company to miss earnings estimates, the stock has a favorable chance of rebounding toward $500 over the next year.

Should you buy stock in Domino's Pizza right now?

Before you buy stock in Domino's Pizza, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Domino's Pizza wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.