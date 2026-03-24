Domino's Pizza Upgrades Tracker Tool

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) has improved its Domino's Tracker tool to provide customers with a more detailed experience. It now features: a more precise ready time based on new AI technology; live Activities for iOS users; and a new look and feel with a more detailed view of each order's progress. The smarter technology powered by DomOS, Domino's proprietary operating system, uses a custom AI order-tracking engine that blends multiple real-time inputs from store team members with machine learning models to ensure the most accurate time estimate.

Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of global digital marketing, said: "Domino's was one of the first to launch what has become the gold standard in customer convenience across numerous industries. Domino's Tracker is a beloved technology, and we're excited to have made it an even better experience for customers!"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.