Domino's Pizza Offers Large Two-topping Carryout Pizzas At $6.99 Each

January 22, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Pizza giant Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has announced a special offer for its customers across the country. Customers visiting its corporate and franchise owned-stores will be able to buy large two-topping carryout pizzas for $6.99 each, available from January 22-28.

"January's colder days are the perfect time for enjoying delicious hot pizza at a great value," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president - chief brand officer. "With wallets being squeezed after holiday spending, and lots of great sports to watch this time of year, we knew it was a good time to bring back this carryout deal for pizza lovers."

Customers can choose any large crust and any two toppings as part of the offer, with no limits on the number of pizzas that can be ordered.

With a variety of crust types, six sauces and 23 toppings to choose from, there's endless variety for everyone, the company says.

Domino's $6.99 weeklong carryout deal can be ordered over the phone, in-store, at dominos.com or via Domino's mobile ordering apps.

