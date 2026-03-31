Domino's Pizza Group Names Nicola Frampton CEO

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group (DPZ, DOM.L) announced the appointment of Nicola Frampton, currently Interim CEO, as permanent CEO. The Board determined that she is the outstanding candidate to lead the company on a permanent basis.

Prior to being appointed interim CEO in November 2025, Nicola served as Chief Operating Officer for more than four years. She joined Domino's from William Hill plc, where she held the role of Managing Director of UK Retail. She currently serves as a Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair of Frasers Group plc.

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