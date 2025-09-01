Domino's Pizza Announces GBP 20 Mln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DPZ, DOM.L) said on Monday that it has launched a share buyback programme for its ordinary shares of 25/48 pence each, with a maximum aggregate consideration of 20 million pounds. The programme will run from September 1 until its completion, the company added.

According to the company, the share buyback programme will be managed by Panmure Liberum Ltd within pre-set parameters. These include trading conditions, restrictions on time and volume, disclosure obligations, and price requirements.

Domino's Pizza Group said that the buyback is intended to reduce its share capital, with all repurchased shares set to be cancelled. The company expects the share buyback programme to deliver attractive shareholder returns by repurchasing shares at current market levels. The initiative will be reviewed later in the year, the company added.

The company said that the maximum number of shares eligible for repurchase under the programme is 39.47 million shares.

Looking ahead, Domino's Pizza reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025, with the exception of year-end net debt, which is now expected between 280 million pounds and 300 million pounds.

