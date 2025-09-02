Domino's Launches Two New Delectable Bread Bites Flavors

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, announced Tuesday the launch of two new Bread Bite flavors: Cinnamon and Garlic, to join Domino's Parmesan Bread Bites, adding to its line of oven-baked mouthwatering options for customers to enjoy.

The Cinnamon and Garlic Bread Bites will be part of Domino's $6.99 Mix & Match Deal. These oven-baked Bread Bites are handmade from fresh buttery-tasting dough.

The Garlic Bread Bites are drizzled with garlic seasoning, while the Cinnamon Bread Bites come topped with a perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar along with a Sweet Icing Dip Cup.

The Parmesan, Cinnamon, and Garlic Bread Bites come in 16 or 32 counts. The 32-piece orders of Bread Bites are included in Domino's Mix & Match Deal, in which customers can choose any two or more menu items from within the offer for $6.99 each.

"Domino's Bread Bites are one of our most delectable, signature products. They're the perfect poppable side item to eat on the go or to share with family and friends on pizza night. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, all three flavors are irresistibly delicious! ," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president - chief marketing officer.

In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 through digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Domino's Pizza operates more than 21,500 stores in over 90 markets, with independent franchise owners accounting for 99% of Domino's stores. The firm generated global retail sales of over $19.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 15, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.