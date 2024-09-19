News & Insights

Dominion Energy Virginia Program Provides Easier Access To EV Charging For Homes

September 19, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy Virginia Thursday announced the launch of the Residential Charger Program, a new turnkey solution for customers interested in a Level 2 home charging system for their electric vehicle (EV).

The program reduces upfront costs by allowing participating customers to pay for charging equipment and installation overtime on their monthly bills. It also reduces barriers to installation by offering turnkey implementation services from certified and licensed electricians.

"This program eliminates a significant barrier to EV ownership by simplifying the process to purchase and install a home charger," said Nathan Frost, General Manager of New Business & Customer Solutions for Dominion Energy. "We are excited to help empower our customers to reduce their fuel costs and their emissions at the same time."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
