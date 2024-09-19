Dominion Energy Virginia Program Provides Easier Access To EV Charging For Homes

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy Virginia Thursday announced the launch of the Residential Charger Program, a new turnkey solution for customers interested in a Level 2 home charging system for their electric vehicle (EV).

The program reduces upfront costs by allowing participating customers to pay for charging equipment and installation overtime on their monthly bills. It also reduces barriers to installation by offering turnkey implementation services from certified and licensed electricians.

"This program eliminates a significant barrier to EV ownership by simplifying the process to purchase and install a home charger," said Nathan Frost, General Manager of New Business & Customer Solutions for Dominion Energy. "We are excited to help empower our customers to reduce their fuel costs and their emissions at the same time."

