Dominion Energy to Merge With NextEra, Form Utility Behemoth

Dominion Energy, Inc. D announced that it has signed an all-stock merger deal with NextEra Energy NEE. The company’s shareholders are set to receive 0.8138 shares of NextEra Energy for each Dominion share held, representing 25.5% ownership of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in 12 -18 months, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.



The merged entity will be one of the largest regulated electric utility businesses in North America, with more than 80% regulated structure. The new company will serve nearly 10 million customers and own 110-gigawatt (GW) generation assets. The new company expects more than 130-GW large-load growth opportunities to cater to future projects and customer demand.

Benefits of Merger

Dominion Energy shareholders are set to benefit from ownership in a larger and more diversified energy infrastructure company with enhanced long-term growth potential. The combined entity is projected to generate annual adjusted earnings-per-share growth of more than 9% through 2032, driven by an expanded regulated utility platform and broader infrastructure investment opportunities.



The combined company is expected to have a rate base of nearly $138 billion, projected to grow at an annual rate of almost 11% through 2032, driven by strategic and efficient investments aimed at benefiting customers.

This merger will offer Dominion Energy customers in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina $2.25 billion in bill credits, distributed over a two-year period following the completion of the deal.



The combined company projects an attractive annual dividend growth rate of 6% through 2028, which is expected to bring the dividend payout ratio below 55% by 2030. Dominion Energy shareholders will continue to receive their current quarterly dividend until the transaction closes, along with a one-time cash payment of $360 million.

Role of Consolidation in the Electric Utility Sector

These utility operations are capital-intensive and strong capital investment is required for grid modernization and expanding infrastructure. Consolidation through mergers and acquisitions supports large-scale production to meet the increase in electricity demand, reduce costs through synergies, improve operational efficiency and support long-term financial growth.

Apart from Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy, some other companies are also benefiting through mergers and acquisitions.



The AES Corporation AES, with its subsidiaries engaged in power generation and power distribution through regulated utilities. The company announced that it has agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT Infrastructure VI fund, along with California Public Employees' Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority. Under the agreement, AES shareholders will receive $15 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.



AES has a dividend yield of 4.78%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales is pinned at $13.79 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 12.69%



Constellation Energy CEG is another player from the same industry engaged in the production and sale of electric power, natural gas and energy management services, serving customers nationwide through its competitive retail platform. CEG has acquired Calpine Corporation, adding dispatchable natural gas assets. It supports the growing need for power to serve data center demand.



CEG's long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 21.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $11.75 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 25.13%

Share Price Movement of D

In the past month, shares have rallied 11.9% against the industry’s 1.3% decline.



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D’s Zacks Rank

Dominion Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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