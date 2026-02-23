Markets
D

Dominion Energy Issues 2026 Operating Earnings Guidance

February 23, 2026 — 07:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) announced 2026 operating earnings guidance range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share with a midpoint of $3.57 per share which includes $0.07 per share of RNG 45Z income. The company extended through 2030 its long-term annual operating earnings-per-share-growth guidance of 5% to 7% off the original 2025 operating earnings per share guidance midpoint of $3.30 per share which excludes RNG 45Z, and indicated a bias to the upper half of the growth rate range in 2028 through 2030.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings came in at $567 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Excluding items, Dominion Energy reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $0.68 per share for the period. Revenue rose 20.4% to $4.093 billion from $3.400 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dominion Energy shares are down 1.41 percent to $65.05.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

D

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.