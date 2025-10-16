Dominion Energy (D) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $60.62, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a gain of 3.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 3.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dominion Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 4.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.19 billion, up 6.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.4 per share and a revenue of $15.52 billion, signifying shifts of +22.74% and +7.36%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dominion Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.43.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

