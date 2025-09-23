Markets
DOMH

Dominari Holdings Appoints Tim Ledwick As Interim CFO

September 23, 2025 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dominari Holdings Inc. (DOMH), on Tuesday, announced that Board member Tim Ledwick has stepped down from the Board to assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer effective from October 1.

Ledwick carries more than 30 years of experience in senior financial leadership.

Ledwick most recently provided CFO consulting services to a Nasdaq-listed public safety technology and services company.

In the pre-market trading, Dominari is 2.87% higher at $7.15 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOMH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.