Dominari Holdings Appoints Tim Ledwick As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Dominari Holdings Inc. (DOMH), on Tuesday, announced that Board member Tim Ledwick has stepped down from the Board to assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer effective from October 1.

Ledwick carries more than 30 years of experience in senior financial leadership.

Ledwick most recently provided CFO consulting services to a Nasdaq-listed public safety technology and services company.

In the pre-market trading, Dominari is 2.87% higher at $7.15 on the Nasdaq.

