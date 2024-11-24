News & Insights

Dome Gold Mines Expands Share Offering on ASX

November 24, 2024 — 10:47 pm EST

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:DME) has released an update.

Dome Gold Mines Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million new fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX starting November 25, 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock market performance as investors react to the increase in available securities. Shareholders and market watchers will be keen to see how this development influences Dome Gold Mines’ market valuation.

