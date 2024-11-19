Dolphin Entertainment announces Staple Gin partners with FreshDirect

Rachael Ray’s Staple Gin is teaming up with online grocery delivery leader, FreshDirect, to gin up delicious, easy-to-make holiday recipes delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Available now through December 31st, this exclusive partnership combines Ray’s new recipes with FreshDirect’s top-quality, fresh ingredients and seamless delivery service, making holiday meal prep easier than ever. The collaboration features a curated selection of new and signature holiday recipes developed by Rachael and her family – many of which incorporate Staple Gin, including cocktails, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Each recipe displays all necessary ingredients in one place, making it simple for FreshDirect customers to add items to their cart. The result is a hassle-free, one-stop shop experience for home cooks of all levels, from seasoned chefs to first-time holiday hosts.

