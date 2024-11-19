News & Insights

Stocks
DLPN

Dolphin Entertainment announces Staple Gin partners with FreshDirect

November 19, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rachael Ray’s Staple Gin is teaming up with online grocery delivery leader, FreshDirect, to gin up delicious, easy-to-make holiday recipes delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Available now through December 31st, this exclusive partnership combines Ray’s new recipes with FreshDirect’s top-quality, fresh ingredients and seamless delivery service, making holiday meal prep easier than ever. The collaboration features a curated selection of new and signature holiday recipes developed by Rachael and her family – many of which incorporate Staple Gin, including cocktails, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Each recipe displays all necessary ingredients in one place, making it simple for FreshDirect customers to add items to their cart. The result is a hassle-free, one-stop shop experience for home cooks of all levels, from seasoned chefs to first-time holiday hosts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DLPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.