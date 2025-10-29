Dolly Varden Silver (DVS) Price Target Increased by 25.96% to 5.88

The average one-year price target for Dolly Varden Silver (NYSEAM:DVS) has been revised to $5.88 / share. This is an increase of 25.96% from the prior estimate of $4.67 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.66 to a high of $7.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.92% from the latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dolly Varden Silver. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 164.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVS is 0.05%, an increase of 20.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 125.68% to 11,784K shares. The put/call ratio of DVS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 3,663K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,415K shares , representing a decrease of 293.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVS by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 3,112K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,470K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 1,367K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVS by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 724K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

