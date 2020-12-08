DollarSavingsDirect Review

DollarSavingsDirect is the online-only division of Emigrant Bank, an institution founded in 1850 by Irish emigrants as a mutual savings bank. Emigrant Bank currently holds $6.4 billion in assets, according to the FDIC.

As an online-only savings bank, DollarSavingsDirect can offer an impressive APY on its products, although its menu of products is relatively limited.

Here’s what you need to know about DollarSavingsDirect so you can decide if it’s the right banking institution for your needs. Account details and annual percentage yields (APYs) are accurate as of December 8, 2020.

Account Basics

Savings

As a no-frills online bank, DollarSavingsDirect only offers a single savings account: the Dollar Savings Account. While the website and account may be somewhat bare-bones, there are some important benefits to the Dollar Savings Account. Specifically, customers enjoy:

0.45% APY on all balances

No minimum balance requirement

No monthly maintenance fees

No fee for excess withdrawals (more than six per month)

While the 0.45% APY with the Dollar Savings Account is likely better than the rates offered by most brick-and-mortar banks, it may be outstripped by other online-only bank offerings. However, the rate combined with the other benefits can put DollarSavingsDirect over the top compared to other accounts.

Specifically, the lack of a balance requirement means depositors can count on earning the competitive APY no matter how little money they have set aside in the account. Similarly, the absence of maintenance fees means your money stays in your account, rather than getting deducted as fees.

Finally, the fact that DollarSavingsDirect does not charge fees for excess withdrawals can be a particular benefit, although it can also be a double-edged sword. Your Dollar Savings Account is subject to Regulation D, which traditionally has limited certain electronic withdrawals and transfers to no more than six per statement cycle. Banks may use their discretion to discourage excess withdrawals, and many charge an excess withdrawal fee. DollarSavingsDirect forgoes the fee, but making too many excess withdrawals may lead to the closure of your account.

CDs

DollarSavingsDirect customers who already have a Dollar Savings Account have access to the Certificate of Deposit options offered by the bank. CDs require a $1,000 minimum deposit. The bank compounds your interest daily and credits it monthly. Customers can purchase CDs in six- 12-, 16-, 24- and 60-month terms, with the following rates:

DollarSavingsDirect charges customers a penalty for withdrawing the principal prior to the maturity date. The penalty differs depending on the CD term. For those with a term less than one year, expect to pay a fee equal to 90 days’ worth of interest (whether or not it has been earned). CDs with a term greater than one year have an early withdrawal penalty equal to 180 days’ worth of interest (whether or not it has been earned). That said, you can withdraw your posted interest anytime you like by transferring it back to your linked funding account.

Other Accounts and Services

As if to prove its old school bona fides, DollarSavingsDirect also sells and stores precious metals for its customers.

If you have a Dollar Savings Account, you can purchase bullion bars and coins through the bank, which DollarSavingsDirect will deliver to you or store for you in a secure Brinks vault. If you store your precious metals with DollarSavingsDirect, the bank can also handle selling it for you if you choose and will deposit the proceeds of the sale into your Dollar Savings Account. The storage fee is 0.80% (of the daily value of your holdings) per year, and the fee is deducted monthly from your Dollar Savings Account.

These bullion bars and coins are valued based upon their mass and the purity of the precious metal that makes them up. The bullion is provided to customers through the United States Mint. While DollarSavingsDirect always has gold on offer, silver and platinum may also be available from time to time.

Precious metals you purchase through DollarSavingsDirect are not FDIC insured, and they can lose value.

Access on the Go

DollarSavingsDirect offers customers a basic and economical online banking experience. The bank offers no mobile app and the website is somewhat dated.

To sign up for a savings account, you will need an external checking account to link to the DollarSavingsDirect account. You can either mail in a check from the linked checking account to fund your new Dollar Savings Account or electronically transfer funds from the checking account. After that point, you cannot add money to your Dollar Savings Account with a check.

DollarSavingsDirect does not offer ATM access, nor does the account come with a debit or ATM card. If you need to access money in your savings account or CD, you will need to transfer the funds from DollarSavingsDirect to your linked checking account. This could take up to two to four business days.

Savers looking for an online savings account or CD that can be accessed anywhere at any time may find that DollarSavingsDirect’s offerings are not a good fit.

Pros

Competitive APYs

No maintenance fees for savings account

No minimum balance for savings account

CD interest compounds daily and is credited monthly and can be accessed anytime after it is earned

Offers ability to buy and sell precious metals

Cons

No mobile access

No ATM access

No debit card

Higher APYs available at other institutions

How DollarSavingsDirect Stacks Up

DollarSavingsDirect could be a good choice if you can accept the limitations. If you decide to bank with them, you can feel confident that your money will grow, fee-free, in either your savings account or certificate of deposit with a rate that’s competitive with other banks that may have more bells and whistles (and fees).

But you can’t expect DollarSavingsDirect to offer anything other than what’s on its short, competent menu of products and services. You won’t be able to access your account on the go. You won’t be able to withdraw money quickly and conveniently. And you can’t expect modern financial technology.

If you’re looking for a place to park savings that will be difficult to dip into, DollarSavingsDirect is ideal. Its lack of easy access can help reluctant savers keep their fingers out of their accounts. And its no-frills offerings mean that the bank’s fees will remain virtually nonexistent and that its APYs will remain competitive.

Finally, if you’re interested in investing in precious metals directly, DollarSavingsDirect provides an easy and low-stress way to add gold or other precious metals to your portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is DollarSavingsDirect FDIC insured?

Yes, as a division of Emigrant Bank, DollarSavingsDirect is FDIC insured (FDIC# 12054). The federal government protects your money up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category, in the event of a bank failure. DollarSavingsDirect also provides a handy chart to help customers maximize their FDIC insurance by taking advantage of each ownership category.

Does DollarSavingsDirect have a mobile app?

No. The only way to access your account information is via the DollarSavingsDirect website.

How do I contact customer service at DollarSavingsDirect?

Customers can call 866-395-8693, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET. In addition, you can reach customer service via email at DSDCustomerService@DollarSavingsDirect.com and via mail at: DollarSavingsDirect, 13 Croton Avenue, Ossining, NY 10562.

