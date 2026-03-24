Markets

Dollarama Stock Falls 7% Despite Reporting Higher Earnings In Q4

March 24, 2026 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) are moving down about 7 percent on Tuesday morning trading despite reporting higher earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter.

The company's stock is currently trading at C$173.12, down 7.22 percent or C$13.46, over the previous close of C$186.58 on the Toronto Exchange. It has traded between C$147.00 and C$209.96 in the past one year.

The company's earnings came at C$392.460 million, or C$1.43 per share, compared with C$390.954 million, or C$1.40 per share, last year. Revenue for the period rose to C$2.101 billion from C$1.881 billion in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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