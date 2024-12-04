Dollarama Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expansion Plans

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) has released an update.

Dollarama reported a 6.5% increase in diluted net earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting strong financial performance amid cautious consumer spending. The company plans to expand its store network in Canada to 2,200 locations by 2034 and aims to develop a logistics hub in Western Canada.

