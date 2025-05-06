Dollar Weakness Spurs Short Covering in Cocoa Futures

July ICE NY cocoa (CCN25) today is up +360 (+4.23%), and July ICE London cocoa #7 (CAN25) is up +72 (+1.14%).

Cocoa prices are sharply higher today as a decline in the dollar index (DXY00) has prompted short covering in cocoa futures.

Signs that improved weather conditions in West Africa have benefited the cocoa crops in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest cocoa producers, are bearish for prices. Cocoa farmers in the Ivory Coast recently reported, "Cocoa trees continue to re-flower, and the cherelles are becoming pods." Ghana farmers said recent rains have improved the conditions of their crops.

Last Wednesday, cocoa prices fell to 2-week lows on demand concerns. Chocolate maker Hershey Co. reported that Q1 sales fell -14% and said it anticipates $15-$20 million of tariff costs in Q2, which will boost chocolate prices and further weigh on consumer demand. Also, Mondelez International reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales and said consumers are cutting back on snack purchases due to economic uncertainty and high chocolate prices.

A rebound in current cocoa inventories is bearish for prices. Since falling to a 21-year low of 1,263,493 bags on January 24, ICE-monitored cocoa inventories held in US ports have rebounded and climbed to a 7-month high Monday of 2,084,247 bags.

Cocoa prices are also seeing negative carryover from Bloomberg's report last Monday that showed Nigerian Mar cocoa exports rose +24% y/y to 27,564 MT. Nigeria is the world's fifth-largest cocoa producer.

Quality concerns over the Ivory Coast mid-crop, which is currently being harvested, may limit the downside in cocoa prices in the near term. Cocoa processors are complaining about the crop's quality and have rejected truckloads of Ivory Coast cocoa beans. Processors said about 5% to 6% of the mid-crop cocoa in each truckload is poor quality, compared with 1% during the main crop.

On April 25, NY cocoa posted a 2-1/2 month high on supply concerns as the pace of Ivory Coast cocoa exports has slowed. Today's government data showed that Ivory Coast farmers shipped 1.53 MMT of cocoa to ports this marketing year from October 1 to May 3, up +11.7% from last year but down from the much larger +35% increase seen in December.

Cocoa prices also have a positive carryover from recent news that showed better-than-expected global cocoa demand. Q1 North American cocoa grindings fell -2.5% y/y to 110,278 MT, better than expectations of at least a -5% y/y fall. Also, Q1 European cocoa grindings fell -3.7% y/y to 353,522 MT, a smaller decline than expectations for a -5% y/y drop. In addition, Q1 Asian cocoa grinding fell -3.4% y/y to 213,898 MT, a smaller decline than expectations for a fall of at least -5% y/y.

Concern about the Ivory Coast's upcoming mid-crop is underpinning cocoa prices. According to Rabobank, late-arriving rains in the region have limited crop growth. The mid-crop is the smaller of two annual cocoa harvests, which typically starts in April. The average estimate for this year's Ivory Coast mid-crop is 400,000 MT, down -9% from last year's 440,000 MT.

Concern that consumer demand for cocoa and cocoa products will decline as the global trade war escalates and tariffs boost already-high cocoa prices is a bearish factor for cocoa. On April 10, Barry Callebaut AG, one of the world's biggest chocolate makers, cut its annual sales guidance in the face of high cocoa prices and tariff uncertainty.

In a bearish factor, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on February 28 forecasted a global cocoa surplus of 142,000 MT for 2024/25, the first surplus in 4 years. ICCO also projected that 2024/25 global cocoa production will rise +7.8% y/y to 4.84 MMT.

Smaller cocoa supplies from Ghana, the world's second-biggest cocoa producer, are supportive for prices after Cocobod, Ghana's cocoa regulator, cut its Ghana 2024/25 cocoa harvest forecast in December for the second time this season to 617,500 MT, down -5% from an August estimate of 650,000 MT.

The ICCO, on February 28, said the 2023/24 global cocoa deficit was -441,000 MT, the largest deficit in over 60 years. ICCO said 2023/24 cocoa production fell -13.1% y/y to 4.380 MMT. ICCO said the 2023/24 global cocoa stocks/grindings ratio was 27.0%, a 46-year low.

