Dollar Weakness Sparks Short Covering in Sugar Futures

March NY world sugar #11 (SBH25) today is up +0.37 (+2.05%), and March London ICE white sugar #5 (SWH25) is up +12.20 (+2.58%).

Sugar prices today are moderately higher as a weaker dollar (DXY00) sparked short covering in sugar futures. An excessive short position by funds in London sugar could fuel any short-covering rally. Last Friday's weekly Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed funds increased their net-short London sugar position by 2,322 in the week ending January 7 to a 5-year high of 2,515 net short positions.

On Wednesday, NY sugar posted a 4-3/4 month nearest-futures low, and London sugar posted a 3-1/3 year low as sugar prices have trended lower over the past three months due to an improved sugar supply outlook. On November 21, the International Sugar Organization (ISO) reduced its 2024/25 global sugar deficit forecast to -2.51 MMT, compared to an August forecast of -3.58 MMT. ISO also raised its 2023/24 global sugar surplus estimate to 1.31 MMT from an August projection of 200,000 MT.

On December 19, India's Food Secretary Chopra said that India may allow sugar exports if there is a surplus once domestic ethanol blending requirements are met. The Indian government currently estimates a sugar surplus of about 1 MMT this season.

The outlook for higher sugar production in Thailand is bearish for sugar prices. On October 29, Thailand's Office of the Cane and Sugar Board projected that Thailand's 2024/25 sugar production would jump by +18% y/y to 10.35 MMT. Thailand produced 8.77 MMT of sugar in the 2023/24 season that ended in April. Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar producer and the second-largest sugar exporter.

Sugar has support on signs of smaller sugar production in India, the world's second-largest producer. The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISM) reported last Thursday that India's 2024/25 sugar production from October 1 to December 31 was down -15.5% y/y to 9.54 MMT. The lower sugar output in India could prompt the government to keep export restrictions in place and limit global sugar supplies.

Drought and excessive heat last year caused fires in Brazil that damaged sugar crops in Brazil's top sugar-producing state of Sao Paulo. Sugar cane industry group Orplana said that as many as 2,000 fire outbreaks affected up to 80,000 hectares of planted sugarcane in Sao Paulo. Green Pool Commodity Specialists noted that as much as 5 MMT of sugar cane may have been lost due to the fires. Conab, Brazil's government crop forecasting agency, cut its 2024/25 Brazil sugar production estimate from November 21 to 44 MMT from a previous forecast of 46 MMT, citing lower sugarcane yields due to drought and excessive heat. Unica reported today that cumulative 2024/25 Center-South sugar output through December is down -5.4% y/y to 39.78 MMT.

In a supportive factor for sugar prices, India's Food Ministry on August 30 lifted restrictions on sugar mills producing ethanol for the 2024/25 year that starts November, which may prolong India's sugar export curbs. In late 2023, India ordered sugar mills to stop using sugarcane to produce ethanol for the 2023/24 supply year to boost its sugar reserves. India has restricted sugar exports since October 2023 to maintain adequate domestic supplies. India allowed mills to export only 6.1 MMT of sugar during the 2022/23 season to September 30 after allowing exports of a record 11.1 MMT in the previous season. However, on October 3, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISM) said India will have 2 MMT of sugar to export next season and urged the government to lift its current sugar export restrictions.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISM) on September 26 projected that India's 2024/25 sugar production would fall by -2% y/y to 33.3 MMT and that India's 2023/24 sugar reserves will be at 8.4 MMT on September 30, compared with a May projection of 9.1 MMT.

As a supportive factor for sugar prices, the ISO on August 30 forecasted 2024/25 global sugar production of 179.3 MMT, down -1.1% y/y from 181.3 MMT in 2023/24.

The USDA, in its bi-annual report released November 21, projected that global 2024/25 sugar production would climb +1.5% y/y to a record 186.619 MMT and that global 2024/25 human sugar consumption would increase +1.2% y/y to a record 179.63 MMT. The USDA also forecasted that 2024/25 global sugar ending stocks would decline -6.1% y/y to 45.427 MMT.

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