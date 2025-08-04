Stocks

Dollar Under Pressure as Fed Rate Cut Expectations Increase

August 04, 2025 — 05:35 pm EDT

The dollar index (DXY00) today added to last Friday’s losses and is down by -0.43%.  The dollar is falling today on negative carryover from last Friday’s weaker-than-expected US payroll and ISM manufacturing reports, which bolstered speculation that the Fed may cut interest rates as soon as next month.  Also, questions about Fed credibility are weighing on the dollar after Fed Governor Adriana Kugler resigned last Friday, which could prompt President Trump to nominate a new governor who is more dovish and could undermine Fed Chair Powell’s influence.   Strength in stocks today has also reduced liquidity demand for the dollar. 

US June factory orders fell -4.8% m/m, right on expectations and the biggest decline in more than 5 years.  However, June factory orders ex-transportation rose +0.4% m/m, stronger than the expectations of +0.3% m/m and the largest increase in 7 months.

Federal funds futures prices are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 90% at the  September 16-17 FOMC meeting and 73% at the following meeting on October 28-29.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.08%.  The euro is modestly lower today after the Eurozone Aug Sentix investor confidence index unexpectedly declined.  Also, today’s fall in the 10-year German bund yield to a 1-month low has weakened the euro’s interest rate differentials.  In addition, the euro is struggling due to concerns that President Trump’s tariff policies will curb economic growth in the Eurozone. 

The Eurozone Aug Sentix investor confidence index unexpectedly fell -8.2 to -3.7, weaker than expectations of an increase to 6.9.

Swaps are pricing in a 16% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the September 11 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today added to last Friday’s sharp losses and is down by -0.21%.  The yen rallied to a 1-week high against the dollar today after the Nikkei Stock index fell to a 1.5-week low, which spurred some safe-haven buying of the yen.  Also, today’s slide in T-note yields is supportive of the yen. 

December gold (GCZ25) today is up +33.80 (+0.99%), and September silver (SIU25) is up +0.411 (+1.11%).  Precious metals are climbing today, with gold prices rising to a 1-week high.  Today’s dollar weakness is bullish for metals.  Precious metals also have carryover support from last Friday’s weaker-than-expected US July payroll and July ISM manufacturing reports, which boosted speculation that the Fed may cut interest rates as soon as next month.   The chance of a Fed interest rate cut at the September FOMC meeting has risen to 90% from 40% before the reports. 

Precious metals prices also have safe-haven support on concerns that President Trump’s tariff policies will weigh on global economic growth prospects. Finally, precious metals continue to receive safe-haven support from geopolitical risks, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

