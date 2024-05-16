Dollar Tree's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), with a cumulative value of $433,226. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 8 puts, worth a total of 326,006.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $140.0 for Dollar Tree over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.0 $25.3 $27.0 $120.00 $81.0K 40 0 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.2 $11.1 $11.1 $125.00 $67.7K 917 166 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.5 $16.45 $16.45 $130.00 $44.4K 5.2K 32 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.2 $11.1 $11.1 $125.00 $44.4K 917 103 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.5 $11.35 $11.35 $120.00 $40.8K 6.3K 41

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,400 shops under its namesake banner and 8,350 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Tree, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Dollar Tree's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,252,683, the price of DLTR is up 2.34% at $121.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Dollar Tree

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $150.0.

An analyst from Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

