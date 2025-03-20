Dollar Tree Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dollar Tree.

Looking at options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $363,327 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $245,767.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.45 $16.6 $16.65 $70.00 $299.6K 19 180 DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.26 $1.25 $1.27 $55.00 $63.6K 2.8K 2.0K DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.2 $1.13 $1.13 $85.00 $56.8K 4.5K 2.0K DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.2 $0.67 $1.1 $64.00 $38.2K 338 369 DLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $34.1 $33.1 $33.56 $40.00 $33.5K 19 10

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner and 7,700 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two thirds of Family Dollar's stores are in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one third located in rural areas.

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,959,506, the price of DLTR is up by 1.12%, reaching $65.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. Expert Opinions on Dollar Tree

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $85. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $75.

