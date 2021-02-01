Dollar Tree Says Expanded Crafter's Square Offering Available In All Its U.S. Stores - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Monday that its expanded Crafter's Square offering is now available in all U.S. Dollar Tree stores and online at www.DollarTree.com/Crafts.

The broader assortment of art and craft supplies from Crafter's Square offers customers unlimited solutions for the current learn-from-home and work-from-home environment.

The expanded Crafter's Square offering, which ranges from four to 12 additional feet in each store, includes wood crafts and picture frames, art paper, staple-backed canvases, acrylic paints and brushes, glitter, colored pencils and crayons, markers, jewels and beads, make-your-own wreath supplies, ribbons and yarn, scrapbooking stickers, seasonal items and much more, all priced at $1.

The assortment also offers crafting essentials and tools, including hot glue guns and adhesives, scissors, tape, magnets, pins, portable sewing kits, and containers for easy storage solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.