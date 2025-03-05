News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree Names Stewart Glendinning CFO - Quick Facts

March 05, 2025 — 06:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced that Stewart Glendinning will become Chief Financial Officer, effective March 30, 2025. Glendinning joined Dollar Tree earlier in the current year in a senior role focused on enterprise-wide transformation initiatives, including key areas within the finance organization and the review of strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business. Glendinning will succeed Jeff Davis. Davis will remain with the company for a short period.

Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Glendinning served as CEO of Express, Inc. He previously held global CFO roles at Tyson Foods and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.