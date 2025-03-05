Dollar Tree Names Stewart Glendinning CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced that Stewart Glendinning will become Chief Financial Officer, effective March 30, 2025. Glendinning joined Dollar Tree earlier in the current year in a senior role focused on enterprise-wide transformation initiatives, including key areas within the finance organization and the review of strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business. Glendinning will succeed Jeff Davis. Davis will remain with the company for a short period.

Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Glendinning served as CEO of Express, Inc. He previously held global CFO roles at Tyson Foods and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

