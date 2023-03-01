Dollar Tree Inc. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $452.2 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $7.72 billion from $7.08 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $452.2 Mln. vs. $454.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.04 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q4): $7.72 Bln vs. $7.08 Bln last year.

