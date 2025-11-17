Dollar Tree Expands To $10 Items — How the Higher Prices Actually Help You Save

While some may lament the loss of the days when things at Dollar Tree were actually a dollar, the budget-friendly retailer is being proactive in determining which higher priced products to stock. According to Supermarket News, Dollar Tree is using data as their guide when choosing which items offer a better value despite their higher price tag.

For example, according to a statement from Michael Creedon, Dollar Tree CEO during the Q2 earnings call in September, the fact that the store stocks higher priced but larger pack sizes of frozen foods to give customers the option of buying for larger families at an affordable price, often $3 or $5.

When averaged out, Supermarket News reported that the average price at Dollar Tree is still low, at just $1.40 and 85% of the products are $2 or less. Below are a few example of $10 items that actually help you save.

©Dollar Tree

Pre-Lit Green Tree

At other retailers, a 3.5-foot pre-lit Christmas tree costs between $12 and $115, with the higher priced trees typically including a pot or flocking. At Dollar Tree, you can pick up a pre-lit tree for $10 and add a planter pot for $1.50 to create your own decoration.

©Dollar Tree

Dip Tray

This vegetable tray from Dollar Tree has a place for dip and comes with a lid. Similar trays at other stores fall between $10 and $20. This one doesn’t have great reviews, but if you’re looking for something to take with you to gatherings this holiday season, you could make it work for less than you would shopping elsewhere.

©Dollar Tree

Caterer’s Corner Wine Glass

This 10-pack of plastic wine glasses from Dollar Tree will come in handy for holiday gatherings. You won’t have to worry about broken glass. And at $1 per glass if one or two happens to get damaged by the end of the season, you won’t be out the typical $5 or more it costs to buy a glass wine glass.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

