Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Dollar Tree (DLTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, indicating an increase of 19.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.47 billion, representing a decline of 33.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dollar Tree metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net sales' of $5.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -33.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenue' should arrive at $4.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed' at 12 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' will reach 9,304 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,881 .

The consensus estimate for 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' stands at 83 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 78 millions of square feet.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Dollar Tree - New stores' reaching 66 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33 .

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree' to come in at $836.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $759.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Dollar Tree shares have recorded returns of -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLTR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

